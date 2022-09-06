Is chewing gum a food or not?

Two weeks ago came sad news for fresh breath-loving Kiwis: Airwaves, arguably the most intense chewing gum ever to grace our supermarket checkouts, had been discontinued.

At Stuff, reports of Airwaves’ demise sparked immediate existential questions. What even is chewing gum? Is it a food? You don’t eat it, so it’s not. But if not food, then, what is it? And what is it for?

Chewing gum is old – surprisingly old. It is, in fact, ancient (and I’m not talking about the stuff stuck to the footpath outside your office building).

Scientists have dated the practice of chewing gum to the Stone Age, when it had a purely practical function: the gum was a sort of glue used to make tools, and chewing made it more pliable. Evidence of this has been found in ancient civilisations all over the world, from modern Scandinavia to South America by way of Greece.

The first commercial chewing gum was manufactured in the United States in the 1860s and was based on the spruce tree sap that First Americans chewed. Colours and flavours quickly followed, and by the early 20th century chewing gum was being made from synthetic materials. Bubble gum came along in the 1920s.

Chewing gum reached the apex of its popularity in the mid-20th century, when it was heavily associated with teenage counterculture, but has dropped off significantly in the 21st. Some social scientists put this down to a young population that is more concerned with veganism and wholefoods than jaw-smacking, while others put it down to smartphones, which give consumers something to do while waiting at the checkout other than impulse-buy chewing gum.

Gabriel Dalton Some researchers believe that the age of smartphones has caused a reduction in gum consumption.

The answer to the question “What is gum?” is this: it’s a product composed of gums – resin for chewability, elastomer for flexibility, wax for softening – with some sort of sweetener (sugar or artificial), glycerine, flavour, colour, and in the case of pellets, a polyol coating.

It’s marketed as something to chew without swallowing for pleasure, or health benefits. So – is that a good idea?

Dietician and nutritionist Nikki Hart isn’t a fan of sugar-filled chewing gum because it is a contributor to tooth decay, but said there could be benefits to the sugar-free version.

“As long as you’re not doing anything in excess, I think it could be part of your diet,” she said.

“I would probably use it if I couldn’t get my hands on mints and was going to be presenting to people up close.”

Hart also believes chewing gum could help to “get over another oral fixation” like smoking or vaping.

As for other benefits, the science is divided, but there are various reasons chewing sugar-free gum may work as a weight loss tool. Some studies have shown that chewing increases blood flow to the brain, thereby increasing the heart rate and burning extra calories.

Supplied Nutritionist Nikki Hart has concerns around chewing gum.

This makes sense to Hart. “That could make you eat more, because your body thinks it’s going to eat, then it doesn’t.”

Her bigger concerns, however, are around the affect gum could have on a chewer’s stomach.

An essential ingredient in any sugar-free gum is a non-nutritive sweetener, or sugar substitute. Things like sorbitol, polyol, or aspartame are the reason chewing gum carries a warning that excess consumption could lead to diarrhoea.

Non-nutritive sweeteners are particularly bad for people who have a condition like IBS, said Hart, as they can exacerbate the symptoms. But they can provoke gas, bloating, and, yes, the runs, in anyone, regardless of whether they have an underlying condition.

This is before we consider that excessive chewing causes us to swallow air, which can also cause bloating.

So chewing gum is, on balance, probably not especially good for you. But this doesn't answer our key question: is it food?

Technically, the answer is yes. In New Zealand gum is recognised as a food under paragraph 3A(1)(d) of the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Act 1991 (FSANZ Act).

“But,” pleaded Hart, “can we just tell everybody not to swallow their gum.”