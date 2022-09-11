Simple herby spring pesto recipe
I have a deep suspicion of pre-bought pesto. I know it’s easier to buy than it is to make, but that’s not the bloody point now is it? Just think of the bragging rights alone. Having a jar of this in the fridge, knowing you can depend on it, promises diverse possibilities.
I love it over a bit of steak, as pictured below, or glow up the tired old pesto pasta trope (absolutely delicious), or, as Peter Gordon does at Homeland with a kawakawa pesto, serve it alongside steamed and then roasted kūmara (the most delicious).
A blob on a platter with other nibbly bits? Yes please. In a toastie? Absolutely. The ingredient list below is a vague reflection of what I usually like to include, but use what you like and can get hold of. I like to hold off on the basil until summer.
Side note: get a pestle and mortar. It makes things more interesting, and frankly, they’re much easier to clean than a food processor. You also get to pretend you’re a medieval apothecary.
A HERBY PESTO FOR SPRING
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES
MAKES: ABOUT 2-3 CUPS
INGREDIENTS
1 cup walnut pieces
1 tbsp pine nuts
Salt and pepper
Large handful of each: flat-leafed parsley, mint, tarragon, fresh oregano and such (see note above)
1 clove of garlic, finely grated
Olive oil
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Parmesan (about 2 tbsp to start with)
METHOD
-
Gently toast the walnuts and pine nuts until fragrant and slightly golden brown. Transfer to a pestle and mortar (otherwise blitz all ingredients in a food processor, which is nowhere near as much fun).
-
Give everything a bit of a bash up so the nuts are starting to resemble rough breadcrumbs.
-
Finely chop the herbs and add to the mix with the garlic, a couple of tbsp of olive oil and the lemon zest and juice. Continue to mix and pound until the herbs have broken up somewhat and everything is starting to resemble a bit of a sauce. Add as much extra olive oil as you like, for the consistency you fancy. Play it by ear.
-
Add some parmesan - start with one or two tbsp to taste, and then go from there, bearing in mind the accepted law that there is no such thing as too much cheese. Season accordingly.
-
Once everything is at the consistency and flavour you like, transfer to a jar and top with a little extra oil. This will keep for a week or two in the fridge.
