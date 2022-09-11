Simple herby spring pesto recipe

I have a deep suspicion of pre-bought pesto. I know it’s easier to buy than it is to make, but that’s not the bloody point now is it? Just think of the bragging rights alone. Having a jar of this in the fridge, knowing you can depend on it, promises diverse possibilities.

I love it over a bit of steak, as pictured below, or glow up the tired old pesto pasta trope (absolutely delicious), or, as Peter Gordon does at Homeland with a kawakawa pesto, serve it alongside steamed and then roasted kūmara (the most delicious).

A blob on a platter with other nibbly bits? Yes please. In a toastie? Absolutely. The ingredient list below is a vague reflection of what I usually like to include, but use what you like and can get hold of. I like to hold off on the basil until summer.

Side note: get a pestle and mortar. It makes things more interesting, and frankly, they’re much easier to clean than a food processor. You also get to pretend you’re a medieval apothecary.

A HERBY PESTO FOR SPRING

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

MAKES: ABOUT 2-3 CUPS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup walnut pieces

1 tbsp pine nuts

Salt and pepper

Large handful of each: flat-leafed parsley, mint, tarragon, fresh oregano and such (see note above)

1 clove of garlic, finely grated

Olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Parmesan (about 2 tbsp to start with)

METHOD