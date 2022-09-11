The Caker's almond butter maple rice balls recipe
These little balls of energy are sticky, sweet and crunchy - like a classic rice crispy treat but much healthier. You could use peanut butter if you prefer!
Almond butter maple rice balls
Makes: about 18 balls
Prep time: 30 mins
Ready in: 1 hour 30 mins
Ingredients
180g smooth almond butter
180ml (3/4 cup) maple syrup
1 tsp fine sea salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
60g unsweetened puffed crisp brown rice cereal
30g goji berries
20g hemp seeds
Directions
Line a baking tray with baking paper.
In a large saucepan over low heat, combine the almond butter, maple syrup, salt and vanilla and stir constantly until the mixture is completely melted, and bubbling.
Fold in the puffed rice, goji berries and hemp seeds and stir until everything is well coated.
Using your hands, roll two heaped tbsp of the mixture into golf ball sized balls and place onto the lined tray.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, until completely cool and firmed up.
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 10 days.
