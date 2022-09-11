The Caker's almond butter maple rice balls recipe

These little balls of energy are sticky, sweet and crunchy - like a classic rice crispy treat but much healthier. You could use peanut butter if you prefer!

Makes: about 18 balls

Prep time: 30 mins

Ready in: 1 hour 30 mins

180g smooth almond butter

180ml (3/4 cup) maple syrup

1 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

60g unsweetened puffed crisp brown rice cereal

30g goji berries

20g hemp seeds

Line a baking tray with baking paper.

In a large saucepan over low heat, combine the almond butter, maple syrup, salt and vanilla and stir constantly until the mixture is completely melted, and bubbling.

Fold in the puffed rice, goji berries and hemp seeds and stir until everything is well coated.

Using your hands, roll two heaped tbsp of the mixture into golf ball sized balls and place onto the lined tray.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, until completely cool and firmed up.