Braised butter beans with fennel and chorizo recipe

A braise is similar to a stew using less liquid, and in this case a shorter cooking time. I use a simple trick to thicken this braise without the addition of flour or a starch. I add the whole can of butter beans, not just the drained beans as is often used, but the beans and liquid, which brings extra flavour and a gentle thickening to the braise.

Legume cooking water, or aquafaba, can be used in cooking (it is the liquid used for soaking dried legumes, until recently it was not commonly consumed). Aquafaba is added when making hummus to loosen the mixture.

It can also be used as an egg replacement - use 3 tbsp per egg - and it can even be whisked into meringue. There are plenty of recipes online for aquafaba meringue if you are intrigued. For now try adding it to this braise (I also add the whole can of beans when making a soup such as minestrone) and see what you think.

Braised butter beans with fennel and chorizo

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

Half a leek, sliced

1 medium fennel bulb (about 200g) or 2 celery stalks, sliced

1 chorizo (about 120g) or 2-3 rashers bacon, sliced

1 tsp dried oregano

400g can of butter beans (not drained - see note above)

1 cup (250ml) tomato passata

½ cup (125ml) water or stock

Salt and cracked pepper

Squeeze of lemon, plus wedges to serve

Handful fresh parsley, chopped

Grated parmesan cheese to serve (optional)

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a wide-based shallow pan over a moderate heat. Add the onion and leek and saute for 5 minutes to soften.

Add the fennel/celery, chorizo/bacon and dried oregano, and continue to mix over the heat for 5 minutes until fragrant.

Pour in the whole can of butter beans along with the passata and water. Lower the heat, and simmer for about 15 minutes until thickened.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Adding a squeeze of lemon juice to balance the flavours.

Scatter generously with parsley, and serve with lemon wedges and grated parmesan.

Serve as a light lunch with sourdough bread for soaking up the juices, or as a main meal alongside pan-fried fish or chicken and a green salad.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz