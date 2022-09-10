Light fish soup with saffron and rice recipe

This is a lighter soup compared to a seafood chowder, with the addition of rice to make it more substantial. The beauty of fish soup is that you can use some of the cheaper fish options from the fish shop. Even frozen fish, which I am not really a fan of, can be used in a soup or curry as the flavours will mellow the “freezer” flavour that comes with frozen fish.

Saffron is considered a luxury spice when looking at the price tag compared to the weight. However, it truly goes a long way. A small pottle (and I am talking very small here) costs about $12-15 and lasts me about a year.

Only a small pinch - about 15-20 threads if you are counting - goes into a dish. I like to add it to paella (Spanish rice dish), soups - particularly seafood, and even in sweet dishes such as poached pears or light syrup cakes. Considering how much I spend on cumin and paprika over a year, my most heavily used spices, that little pottle of saffron is quite reasonable.

Recipe notes:

The base of the soup minus the fish can be prepared ahead of time. Cool and chill for up to a day until ready to serve. Bring back to a simmer, add the fish and continue with the recipe.

*Fish stock is best in this soup for a good base flavour. I make it with fish heads that are often available at my local fish shops (you may have to ask as they can be out the back). Find a fish stock recipe I shared online on Stuff along with seafood paella.

Saffron and rice fish soup

Prep time: 15 minutes + saffron soaking time

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Pinch of saffron, about 15-20 threads

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 medium fennel bulb (about 200g) or 2 celery stalks, chopped

About ½ tsp salt

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

1 bay leaf

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 litre (4 cups) fish* or vegetable stock

½ cup (110g) risotto or medium-grain white rice

400g white-fleshed fish, cut into 3cm pieces - I used trevally

Cracked black pepper

Squeeze of lemon, plus wedges to serve

Small handful fennel greens or parsley, chopped

Method:

Put the saffron threads into a small bowl and add a splash, about 1 tablespoon, of boiling water. Leave to soak for 20 minutes, or even a few hours if planning ahead, the longer the better to draw out the flavour.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat. Add the onion, fennel and a pinch of salt, and saute for 6-8 minutes until softened - but not coloured.

Add the saffron including the soaking water, tomatoes, stock, water or stock and remaining salt. Turn up the heat and bring to a gentle simmer.

Once simmering add the rice and cook for 12-15 minutes until the rice is just cooked.

Gently fold through the fish and continue to cook at a gentle simmer for 6-8 minutes until the fish is cooked through.

Check seasoning, adding extra salt and a good grind of cracked pepper, and finally a squeeze of lemon to balance the flavours.

Serve in warmed bowls, topped with fennel greens or parsley, and lemon wedges on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz