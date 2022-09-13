Have we found the next Leonardo da Minci? Meet the butcher behind 'Mince Man'

Jack Pooley is one of the team of butchers behind Wellington's Thorndon New World's "Mince Man" - ever-changing and universally charming.

From behind the glass of the butchery cabinet, ‘King Charles’ waves cheerfully to the customers of Thorndon New World.

Or rather, a lump of mince with a bell pepper crown and a benign grin does.

Butchery apprentice Jack Pooley is one of a team responsible for “Mince Man”, a recurring character made entirely out of mince.

Mince Man began as a round of mince with two holes pressed into it for eyes, and a line-drawn mouth, the creation of Marty Houston – a tradition born out of the first lockdown two years ago, just to make people smile, Pooley said.

Since then, it has lived on through successive butchers and gained new attention this month on social media, with one Reddit post receiving more than 30,000 upvotes overnight.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Mince Charles waves cheerfully from the cabinet.

Pooley said it had become a joint effort, with the butchery team taking turns creating different iterations of Mince Man and sharing ideas for his personas.

Recent creations included a Union Jack in memory of Queen Elizabeth, Baby Yoda (made of mince, he is), and a sultry Mince Man with a flower for a loin cloth. “That was the first time he’s had arms and leg.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Jack Pooley, apprentice butcher at Thorndon New World, with his Baby Yoda creation.

Despite its popularity, people hadn’t yet asked to buy Mince Man himself, Pooley said. “It’s more of a centrepiece.”

Had it boosted mince sales? “I would love if it that were the case, but I don't think so,” Pooley laughed.

“People always definitely love to take pictures of it, especially being right next to the school, so there are lots of school kids always coming in before school to take photos.”

An Instagram account has even been started to rate and review the creations – and the recent price increase from $23.99 to $25.99 has not gone unnoticed by his fans.

“I’m not the most artistic person myself,” Pooley confessed.

Tim Park/Supplied A mince monster, photographed by New World customer Tim Park.

But as a “bit of a nerd”, he liked to create characters from pop-culture or TV shows. “You have to get creative.”

Six months more as an apprentice and Pooley would be fully qualified. “It’s growing into a mascot of this store, to be honest. People have really started to get behind it.”