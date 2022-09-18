Fresh herby ricotta recipe
Ricotta is laughably easy to make. It is, after all, the most basic type of cheese. I can never understand why it’s more expensive than those soap-like kilo blocks of yellow whatever. I would strongly recommend just making it yourself, then using it for whatever you fancy.
A spready dippy herby thing, in this case, is a sublimely useful fridge asset (think “oh do try this, actually, I made the ricotta myself”). Fresh and springy, just like the weather.
HERBY RICOTTA
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES
SERVES: Makes about 2 cups
INGREDIENTS:
2L full cream milk
150ml cream
Juice of 1 lemon
To finish:
Olive oil
Zest of 1 lemon
Large handful of soft herbs, chopped
Sea salt and black pepper
METHOD:
Pour the milk, cream and lemon juice into a large saucepan and bring up to a gentle simmer. Let it bubble away quietly for 7-8 minutes, but don’t let it boil over. Keep an eye on it.
After about 7-10 minutes of gentle simmering away, the mixture should start to split into curds and whey. Add a little more lemon juice if it still hasn’t split after 10 minutes of simmering.
Once the mixture has properly split, and the whey (the liquid) is translucent and resembles water, remove from the heat.
Place a thin, clean cloth over a colander, and place in the sink. Pour the curds and whey into it so the liquid is strained out. Resist the urge to squeeze the whey out - it’ll end up chalky if you do that. Let it sit and strain for about 10 minutes. You now have fresh ricotta.
Transfer the ricotta to a mixing bowl. Add 2-3 tbsp of olive oil and give it a bit of a whip up so that it is reasonably smooth. Fold in the lemon zest, chopped herbs and enough salt and pepper to taste.
Use accordingly, as mentioned above. This will keep for up to 5 days, covered, in the fridge.
