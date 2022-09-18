Fresh herby ricotta recipe

Ricotta is laughably easy to make. It is, after all, the most basic type of cheese. I can never understand why it’s more expensive than those soap-like kilo blocks of yellow whatever. I would strongly recommend just making it yourself, then using it for whatever you fancy.

A spready dippy herby thing, in this case, is a sublimely useful fridge asset (think “oh do try this, actually, I made the ricotta myself”). Fresh and springy, just like the weather.

HERBY RICOTTA

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVES: Makes about 2 cups

READ MORE:

* Simple herby spring pesto recipe

* How to make Boikos, herby little crisp cheese scones

* Cumin beef cheek tacos recipe



INGREDIENTS:

2L full cream milk

150ml cream

Juice of 1 lemon

To finish:

Olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

Large handful of soft herbs, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

METHOD: