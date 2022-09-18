Cloudy Kitchen's soft and buttery garlic knots recipe

These are everything I want in a garlic knot - soft and chewy, and drowned in garlic butter. This dough is super versatile - I often split it in two and use half for a batch of dinner rolls or burger buns, and turn the rest into these knots, but I guarantee you a pan of these won’t last long at all around your friends and family.

Prep time: 1 hour, plus rising time

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 garlic knots

Tangzhong

25g high grade flour

120g whole milk

READ MORE:

* Cloudy Kitchen's rice bubble slice recipe

* Cloudy Kitchen's apple and frangipane galette recipe

* Cloudy Kitchen's rhubarb custard brioche buns recipe



Garlic knot dough

All of the tangzhong

200g cold milk

20g sugar

2 tsp (6g) instant yeast

30g milk powder

½ tsp salt

A few turns of black pepper

1 large (size 8) egg, at room temperature

360g high grade flour

45g butter, at room temperature

Garlic butter

120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

5-6 cloves garlic, finely minced or grated on a microplane

Big pinch of flaky sea salt such as Maldon

Finely chopped chives to finish

Flaky sea salt such as Maldon to finish

TANGZHONG

Combine the flour and milk in a medium saucepan. Put over medium heat and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens into a paste. Remove from heat and transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer.

ASSEMBLY

Add the cold milk to the tangzhong and mix to combine, checking with your finger that it is not hotter than lukewarm (the cold milk should cool the hot tangzhong enough). Add the sugar, yeast, milk powder, salt, pepper, egg and flour. Transfer the bowl to the mixer and fit with the dough hook.

Mix the dough on medium speed until it is smooth and elastic and clears the sides of the bowl, about 12-15 minutes. Don’t freak out, as it is sticky - if you have made it by weight you will be fine. Set a timer and walk away from the mixer if you need. If after that time it really isn’t coming together and you’re worried, add flour a tsp at a time just until the dough just comes together.

Add the butter and mix for a further 5 minutes until incorporated. The dough should be smooth and elastic.

Turn the dough out onto a surface and either flour very lightly or grease your hands if needed to bring into a tight ball with a bench scraper. Transfer to a greased bowl and cover the bowl with plastic wrap.

Place the dough in a warm spot and rise until doubled in size, approximately 1½ hours.

Grease and line a 20x30cm baking pan. Turn the dough out onto a very lightly floured surface.

Divide the dough into 12 equal portions, each weighing about 68g. Working with one piece of dough at a time, press it out and shape it into a rough rectangle, then roll up to form a sausage. Roll the dough into a log that is about 33cm long.

To form the knot, shape the dough into a “U” shape. Cross one end over the other - you will have a piece that is on the top and a piece that is on the bottom.

Bring the bottom piece of dough up and tuck it through the hole (the bend of the U). Then, take the top piece and wrap it underneath to meet the other piece of dough. Press them together lightly and shape the dough into a knot. I suggest practicing with one first until you have the hang of it!

Arrange the buns evenly spaced in the pan - I like to arrange them all in the same orientation within the pan.

Cover the buns either with a lid, or some lightly greased plastic wrap. Leave the buns to rise again for about 45-55 minutes. You want them to puff up and double in size, and when you press lightly on one, it should leave a small indentation that doesn’t quite spring back. See images for how they look just after rolling and then risen. Remember that rising time depends on your environment so go by how the dough is looking, rather than a rising time.

While the buns are rising, make the garlic butter - place the butter and garlic in a small saucepan. Put over medium low heat. Heat until the butter is melted, and then continue to heat for a further 1-2 minutes, stirring often, to help infuse the butter with the garlic and take the raw bite out of the garlic. Remove from the heat and add a big pinch of flaky sea salt and set aside - you want it to cool slightly so it is not too warm when you brush it onto the rolls before baking.

When there is about 20 minutes to go in the rise, preheat the oven to 185C bake. Brush the buns with about ⅓ of the garlic butter - I like to dig the pastry brush in a little and get a little of the garlic from the bottom of the pan. You will brush more onto them once they are baked, which is the time to really get all the chunky pieces of garlic on there, so you can use more of the liquid butter for this initial brush if you like.

Bake the garlic knots for 20-25 minutes, until they are golden brown. If you want to further check them you can take their internal temperature - they should be registering at about 90C for a baked dough - this isn’t a super important step but a nice way to double check if you like. When the rolls are nearly finished baking, re-warm the garlic butter if it has solidified at all.

Remove the garlic knots from the oven and brush all over with the garlic butter. Finish with chopped chives.