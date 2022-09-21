Korean-inspired food truck hits the mark in Christchurch

Jaeju food truck owners Cian Curtin and Yebitna Hong create Korean inspired food with many recipes straight from Hong’s home in Seoul, then tweaked for punter’s palates.

When thinking of Asian foods, burgers don’t come to mind, but a new food truck in town has reason to put them, alongside more traditional dishes, on their Korean-influenced menu.

Jaeju food truck owner Cian Curtin has first-hand knowledge of Korean cuisine thanks to his partner, Yebitna Hong, and a one-year stint being absorbed in the culture while living with her family.

Since the end of July, Jaeju has been parking up all over Christchurch, including the Riccarton Sunday Market, Saturday’s Rolleston Food Truck Market, and night pop-ups at various breweries around the city – and Curtin said the food is hitting the mark.

“We have quite a large Korean customer base,” he said.

Curtin said he was often told the Korean fried chicken was so spot on that punters “hadn’t had that taste since being in Korea”.

“There are Korean restaurants around here, so it’s quite nice to hear that.”

The menu focuses on popular Korean street food, including cupbop, a rice cup filled with a sauce, vegetables and a protein, and the “super popular” Korean fried chicken.

But when hitting the breweries, the burger menu with a twist comes out.

When he first arrived in South Korea, Curtin said he couldn’t speak the language, and trying to order food in a restaurant proved difficult, so his regular haunt would be McDonald's – but it wasn’t quite the burger flavours he was used to, he said.

Shrimp burger and kimchi burger were new additions he hadn’t seen before, he said.

“We recreate these. It’s just a little bit different people haven’t heard of it, but still familiar.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Curtin was motivated to create Korean burgers after language barriers in Seoul saw him head to McDonald’s for a menu he could understand – and the burger flavours were quite different from what he was used to.

And while dumplings aren’t currently on the menu, honing his skills on making the delicate mandu pouches came while bonding with Hong’s family.

He said even though there was a language barrier with Hong’s mum, “we would just put on the TV, have a big bowl of mix and dumpling wrappers and drink soju” while making dumplings together on the floor.

He said initially, Hong’s mum found it “a little bit humorous ... watching me struggle”.

“They’re quite fiddly, but you get the hang of them after a while.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Korean fried chicken is a “super popular” menu item, Curtin says, with many customers saying the flavours were just like those from the dish’s origin.

Hong and her family are still involved in guiding the menu and its flavours with recipes coming from her home.

“We make them, taste them, then recreate them to our own liking. It’s Korean inspired – we try to make sure we pay respect to Korean cuisine.”

Curtin has done the hard yards in hospitality for a number of years, mostly working in high-end restaurants in the UK, Australia, and right here in Aotearoa.

But he said in the current economy, paying hundreds for a meal wasn’t a priority for most people.

“I wanted to be able to serve food for $15, and still pay our bills.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Curtin says while having worked at many high-end restaurants, he wanted to be able to serve affordable food while still paying the bills.

The food truck was a more relaxed setting where it was “just about the food – service is important, but it’s not about the silverware and fancy plates”, he said.

“It’s fast food done well, with everything made from scratch.”

Jaeju was recently nominated in the best street food/casual dining category in the Canterbury Hospitality Awards. Voting closes October 9 and the winners will be announced October 17.

