Marmite v Vegemite is our national debate, but if it's only going on toast, you're missing out

We all have a strong feeling about Marmite vs Vegemite (even if we hate them both).

In the category of “Topics That Divide Kiwis” the top entry must go to Marmite vs Vegemite. It’s all but a national rule that each of us must fall into one of three camps: Marmite For Life, Vegemite Till I Die, or They’re Both Gross. (If you sit on the fence, you have to forfeit your passport. I don’t make the rules.)

True as that may be, New Zealand-made Marmite does tend to slightly edge out its Aussie competitor, with polls conducted by Stuff and other local media typically finding between 51% and 55% of respondents prefer Marmite.

Foodstuffs, which owns New World, Pak n Save and Four Square supermarkets reports a more definitive statistic – the company sells twice as much Marmite as Vegemite.

And, in case you’ve expunged this trauma from your memory, ten years ago a rupture in the Marmite production line after Sanitarium’s factory was damaged in the Christchurch earthquake caused national panic.

But even if you remain committed to Vegemite on your toast, you might want to reconsider your loyalty when it comes to other uses.

Anyone who’s sure they can’t taste the difference between Marmite and Vegemite might want to have their taste buds checked, as the two are demonstrably different. While both are based on brewer’s yeast – the thick, gooey by-product of beer production – and contain, unsurprisingly, a couple of different kinds of salt, there are some key differences.

Vegemite contains malt extract, bringing a hint of a nutty, or toasted flavour. And, per its name, it’s also made with vegetable extract, made from onions and celery. It’s the latter that gives the Australian spread an earthy, slightly herbaceous note and what some detect as a slight bitterness.

Marmite, for better or worse, has few distinctly flavoured components; while the ingredients list does include nondescript “herbs” and “spices” (the precise formula is a closely guarded Sanitarium secret), Marmite’s main flavour is a rich, umami saltiness, with a light sweet note.

It’s less intense than Vegemite (and, it’s worth noting, less strong too than the English original, which was toned down when sent out to the colonies), which probably accounts to some degree for its popularity in Kiwi pantries.

But you can do a lot more with marmite than just spread it on your toast.

“There would be few commercial kitchens around that didn’t have a pot of marmite on the shelves,” said chef and food writer Martin Bosley.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Martin Bosley wouldn’t be without a jar of Marmite – he loves it with vegetables, meat and pasta dishes.

That’s specifically marmite, not vegemite, because in cooking, the “vege” part of the Aussie creation really comes through.

“Marmite seems to have a bit more of a balance, a bit more sweetness to it as well,” said Bosley.

“Vegemite will add other flavours, whereas Marmite will just round other flavours out.”

Among Bosley’s more inventive uses of Marmite is his Horseradish Panna Cotta, a savoury dish made using horseradish cream and a generous dollop of Marmite.

”No one ever says, ‘Oh, it’s got Marmite in it’... It’s that thing where people know there’s something in it that’s really good but they can’t pick what it is.”

You’re used to cooking your potatoes in salted water, so why not try them with some of your favourite yeast spread? Bosley roasts his spuds in a pan with lemon wedges, the whole thing tossed in oil and Marmite.

Or he might sautee Brussels sprouts in a pan with bacon, onion, and some Marmite to make bring depth to the dish while letting the sprouts’ nutty flavour shine through. He loves Marmite with asparagus, too.

Stuff New Zealand’s Marmite is more intense than both Australian Vegemite and English Marmite.

Marmite can be used to give an umami richness to just about any dish, like you might use stock or Worcestershire sauce: chilli, stews, casseroles, ragus, savoury pies. It makes a great glaze for both white and red meats, and perfectly enhances just about any cheese dish (put a teaspoon in your next batch of macaroni cheese and you’ll never look back). Making a vegetable soup? Put some Marmite in that. Stuffing for your Christmas table? Marmite.

You can even use Marmite in sweet baking. An internet-popular brownie recipe pairs it with semi-sweet chocolate and caramel for a perfect salty-sweet combo.

And if you haven’t yet tried Marmite Pasta, a dish popularised by Nigella Lawson and beloved of both Bosley and this writer, please, go make some right now: it’s noodles served with a “sauce” of Marmite and butter emulsified in a pan with some of the pasta water and also one of the most delicious things on this planet.

If you can’t stomach even having a jar of Marmite in your pantry, you could use Vegemite in your cooking too. But while it will add salty richness, it will also make your dish taste, to some degree, like Vegemite. Marmite will make it taste like what it is – but more.

If you need any further convincing, here’s one of Bosley’s favourite ways to cook with Marmite, so you can try it out for yourself.

Martin Bosley’s Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions (and marmite)

Serves 4

Ingredients

700g Brussel Sprouts, trimmed and quartered

6 slices streaky bacon, chopped

1 medium onion, sliced finely

2tsp Marmite

100ml water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to a vicious boil, and cook the Brussel sprouts for about 3 minutes. Drain the sprouts and set to one side.

Heat a frying pan over a high heat and add the bacon and fry until crisp and the fat renders out. Add the onion and cook until translucent and add the cooked sprouts.

Stir in the marmite and sauté until the sprouts begin to take on a little colour and become tender.

Add the water and cook until the water has evaporated and season and serve.