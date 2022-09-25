The Caker's French chocolate puddings recipe
I remember being a little kid in France and my grandparents would buy these chocolate puddings with whipped cream on top from the supermarket, which I adored.
I had a craving for this treat the other day so had a go at recreating them. Voilà.
French chocolate puddings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Ready in: 2 hours 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Puddings:
2 free-range eggs, at room temperature
170g dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids
4 tbsp water
50g caster sugar
40g butter, softened
Pinch fine sea salt
Topping:
1 cup heavy cream
½ tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp cocoa nibs
Directions:
Separate the whites and yolks of the eggs.
In the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until they hold very stiff peaks.
Combine the chocolate, water, sugar, butter, and salt in a stainless steel bowl, and place it over a pot of simmering water to create a double boiler. Stir until the ingredients come together into a smooth glossy mixture.
Remove the chocolate mixture from heat and pour into the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment. Beat in the egg yolks one by one.
By hand gently fold in the whipped egg whites until smooth.
Divide the pudding between 4 serving cups, jars or glasses, and chill for at least 2 hours.
Once the puddings are nicely set, whip the cream and vanilla to soft peaks.
-
Top each pudding with a generous amount of cream and cocoa nibs.
Serve immediately.
