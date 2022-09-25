The Caker's French chocolate puddings recipe

These rich and silky puds make the perfect after-dinner treat.

I remember being a little kid in France and my grandparents would buy these chocolate puddings with whipped cream on top from the supermarket, which I adored.

I had a craving for this treat the other day so had a go at recreating them. Voilà.

French chocolate puddings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Puddings:

2 free-range eggs, at room temperature

170g dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids

4 tbsp water

50g caster sugar

40g butter, softened

Pinch fine sea salt

Topping:

1 cup heavy cream

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp cocoa nibs

Directions:

Separate the whites and yolks of the eggs. In the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until they hold very stiff peaks. Combine the chocolate, water, sugar, butter, and salt in a stainless steel bowl, and place it over a pot of simmering water to create a double boiler. Stir until the ingredients come together into a smooth glossy mixture. Remove the chocolate mixture from heat and pour into the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment. Beat in the egg yolks one by one. By hand gently fold in the whipped egg whites until smooth. Divide the pudding between 4 serving cups, jars or glasses, and chill for at least 2 hours. Once the puddings are nicely set, whip the cream and vanilla to soft peaks. Top each pudding with a generous amount of cream and cocoa nibs.

Serve immediately.