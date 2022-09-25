Cloudy Kitchen's lemon poppy seed loaf cake recipe

I love a loaf cake - they are super easy to make, and great to make ahead. This lemon poppy seed cake has a delicious tender crumb thanks to the sour cream in the mixture, and is finished off with a super punchy lemon glaze, which is painted on once the cake is cool.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Makes: 1 loaf cake (about 10 servings)

225g sugar

Zest of 3 lemons

290g plain flour

80g almond meal

12g (1 tbsp plus 1 tsp) poppy seeds

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

2g (½ tsp) kosher salt

135g freshly squeezed lemon juice

130g neutral oil

150g full fat sour cream, at room temperature

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla

A small amount of softened butter for piping down the middle of the loaf (optional)

Lemon glaze

60g icing sugar

20g freshly squeezed lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 160C bake. Grease and line a 23x10x10cm pullman pan or a 23x13cm loaf pan, extending the baking paper over the sides to form a sling.

In a medium bowl, combine the sugar and lemon zest. Rub the zest into the sugar with your hands to help release the oils and flavour the sugar. Add the flour, almond meal, poppy seeds, baking powder, baking soda and salt and whisk to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Add to the bowl with the dry ingredients and whisk to combine, then switch to a spatula and give a few folds to ensure there are no dry spots in the batter.

Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan, and if desired, pipe a thin line of softened butter directly down the middle of the cake to encourage it to crack evenly. Alternatively you can dip a knife in melted butter and run it down the middle too. I use the piped butter method.

Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the cake is golden and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.

Combine the glaze ingredients in a small bowl and mix well to combine. Brush onto the cooled loaf cake using a pastry brush, leaving it to dry slightly then adding more glaze if you like.