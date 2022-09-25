Michael Van de Elzen on the 'special dessert' he served Anthony Bourdain

Michael Van de Elzen first graced our screens in 2012 on The Food Truck, and more recently has been trying to help Kiwis with their shopping habits in Eat Well For Less.

Van de Elzen lives at Muriwai Beach, north-west of Auckland, with his wife Belinda and their daughters Hazel, 11, Ivy, 9, and 6-year-old Hector the German short-haired pointer.

The chef, restaurateur and TV star also runs the Good From Scratch cookery school from the family farm at Muriwai and has just launched a new range of patties with Green Meadows Beef, which are full of veges and ancient grains - and a cast iron fry pan, which he worked on with an engineer to design, he says this was a special experience and the frypan feels how he wants it to feel.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

Just how much my life was going to change through being in the public eye, for the better, but being a bit more prepared. Ten years ago we had just launched The Food Truck, it was the first time I had been on TV. In the past 10 years my life’s been transformed completely, it’s something nobody really prepared me for.

I’m recognised by most people I see; that works really well on one side, because people say: “Hey, you’re that truck guy you can go in there, that’s sweet as!” But then sometimes if you’re out with your kids people are grabbing your kids to get photos of them, or grabbing you.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

I would like to be like Hector the dog because he’s got a pretty good life. I’m looking down on the ground and there’s Hector fast asleep in the sun, not a worry in the world. I’ve taken him for a run on the beach, he’s been given a delicious breakfast, has fresh water and now he’s lying in the sun having his afternoon kip.

He gets a mountain bike every week, meat trim from the cooking classes and has a very loving family. At nighttime the fire is going and he’s got the best spot right in front of it.

THE NOISE I NEVER WISH TO HEAR AGAIN IS…

My children screaming at each other. Hazel and Ivy don’t fight often, but when they do I think: “Ahhh come on girls, it’s not what we need!” Two kids fighting with each other is not a nice thing.

I WISH, EVERYDAY I COULD EAT…

Eggs. I love eggs, I think they’re an amazing food source. One of my go-to meals for lunch would be eggs on Vogels with avocado and kimchi. It doesn’t get any better, it is so good. Eggs aren’t exotic, but a perfectly fried egg is a delicious thing.

Unsplash The cornerstone of Michael Van de Elzen’s go-to lunch.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

I used to love MC Hammer back in my youth, I even had an MC Hammer outfit, with the gold buttons, a purple suit. Imagine if MC Hammer was on a banknote and every time you pull out that note it would say: “You can’t touch this,” and it’d stop you from spending because you’d think I’ll just put it back. It would be like having a little savings bank because you couldn’t touch any of your money.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Anthony Bourdain. He once dined with us in our restaurant in Mount Eden and I sat down with him after I served him dessert. I made him a special dessert, which was a chocolate torte that had a tobacco syrup around the outside and a whisky ice cream on top. I thought that would get his whisky and tobacco fix.

The way he spoke and the stories he told were just incredible. He held the room in complete awe and everyone was silent and his storytelling of his life was unbelievable.

YouTube “The way he spoke and the stories he told were just incredible.”

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

I’d love to take my kids and Bee to Holland and spend some time there. I wish I could share with my kids the life we had when we lived in Holland. It’s a pretty cool life over there, I love New Zealand, love it to bits and am never going to leave it, but if you were given the opportunity to go over to Holland and live there for a year it’d be pretty cool to take your kids and just open them up to what it’s like.

You cycle everywhere, you don’t really have cars, you get on your bikes - it’s very social. The family structure is so much stronger than it is here for some reason. We’re probably more outdoorsy here, but in Holland the family is so strong and all your friends go to the pub on Sunday and there is so much laughter, happiness and fun.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Pro train, pro bus and better set up for it. I wish we had a better train network, there’s nothing like London where you just get on a train or the underground and go wherever you want. For us living in Muriwai we’ve got to drive everywhere.

Imagine if we just had to drive to Waimauku and there was a fast train into town, or Hamilton, or Kaitaia. I wish we were more proactive and put more of our energy into actually making our train system better.

I know we’re building in town, but I’m probably never going to use the City Rail Link - maybe once or twice as a touristy thing to do but what about everyone that’s more than 6km outside of the city. Get the train on out to Kumeū, South Auckland, Orewa - just get trains going - fast trains, not slow trains.

