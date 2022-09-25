How to make spring onion pancakes (cong you bing)

Believe it or not, I try to be humble when a recipe ain’t up to scratch.

Cong you bing, or spring onion pancakes, are an important part of Shanghainese cooking; on their own as a wee snack, or as part of a larger meal - or with yum cha. I fancy them as a prelude, an appetite whetter, dipped into a bit of salty soy or sharp black vinegar.

A few years ago I did a take on them. Concerned about the addition of pork lard, and how that would be received, I did a variation thereof with sesame oil as a substitute. They were, in retrospect, thoroughly miserable; fine I guess as a vehicle for the cumin lamb which they were served with, but nowhere near as puffy or layered or crisp enough.

Fat makes anything glorious, and I should have fearlessly espoused that from the beginning. I apologise sincerely for such culinary treachery, and thus make amends with a new recipe (delicious alongside your char kuey teow, by the way).

READ MORE:

* How to make Boikos, herby little crisp cheese scones

* You should make pastitsio - a kind of Greek lasagne - tonight

* For the love of mince: An unbeatable beef ragu recipe



I reiterate, what makes these so impossibly delicious is the lard. There is no way you’re going to get such crispy, flaky, oily, flavoursome goodness. Go for a run if it worries you that much. Or don’t. I know I’ll just be reaching for another, myself.

CONG YOU BING

PREP TIME: 40 MINUTES, PLUS 1 HOUR RESTING TIME

COOK TIME: 20 MINUTES

SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

⅓ cup pork lard

1 tsp sesame oil, plus extra for brushing

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1½ cups plain flour

Large pinch of salt

Vegetable oil

METHOD: