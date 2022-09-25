Young Wellington chef competes for global culinary title

Wellington’s Joshua Ross, the 26-year-old head chef at the prestigious Bellamys based at the Beehive, is set to fly to Mexico next week to represent New Zealand on the global competitive cooking stage.

Ross, who became head chef of Bellamys by Logan Brown aged 23, will compete in the international Jeunes Chefs Rotisseurs (the Young Chef of the Year competition) against 17 other young chefs from Europe, Asia and the Americas for the international title after winning the national competition last year.

On Sunday, Ross was farewelled by family and friends at Le Cordon Bleu cooking school on Cuba St, including his mentor and supervisor Anita Sarginson, a tutor at Le Cordon Bleu and former executive chef at Bellamys.

Ross – who is from Lower Hutt – was upbeat and nervous about the competition, but was more excited about the experience of competing than the thought of winning.

In the lead-up to the competition, Ross has been practising cooking with mystery boxes full of different ingredients, the format for the competition.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Joshua Ross started kitchen-handing while in school and began interning at Logan Brown after graduating.

“It’s been refreshing in a way, changing the mindset from being stuck in my own kitchen and opening it up to a more competition point of view,” he said.

Points will be awarded for the three-course menu, preparation, presentation, organisation and for the meal itself. Ross was particularly excited to use the diverse ingredients of Mexico.

Ross first became interested in the culinary world watching cooking shows on television while growing up, and when his mother let him cook with her in the family kitchen. His father enjoyed cooking on the barbecue.

When he was 14 he began kitchen-handing at the Silverstream Retreat, washing dishes and getting to hear stories from chefs. After he finished school, he started interning for Logan Brown under owner Shaun Clouston, and after that he started studying at Le Cordon Bleu.

By the time he graduated he was already working full-time at Logan Brown, working his way up the ranks and eventually being promoted to his current role at Bellamys in 2018.

“Shaun saw something in me, took me on and continued to invest, encourage, build and teach me.”

Ross also now operates his own cafe, Twenty Eight, in Lower Hutt.

While the hours at Logan Brown were antisocial, and some shifts were long and tiring, Ross said it was good to work in a busy establishment being surrounded by culinary knowledge and skill.

“You do everything from scratch, by hand, the proper traditional way.”

Ross said he likes the pace of working in a restaurant kitchen, but he struggles to think of just one favourite food, or a signature dish as menus develop due to changing consumer desires.

He would love to take his successes overseas one day, potentially to a Michelin-star or top 50 restaurant, where the skill level was “crazy” and produce varied greatly to what could be sourced in Aotearoa.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Joshua Ross cooked lamb with herb emulsion on Sunday.

For the competition Ross would have a small bench space and four hobs to work off, but said he was used to this cooking at home.

Ross said he eats humble, healthy meals outside work. His advice for people wanting to get into the food industry was to expect to work hard, to get rid of glamorous expectations they may have picked up watching chef movies, to continue learning and to have fun.

The competition is run by the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international gastronomy association.