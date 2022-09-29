What is the very best tinned vegetable? Our definitive ranking

Tinned vegetables are much cheaper and as healthy as fresh, but let's not compare apples to oranges.

Tinned vegetables have a bad rap they don't deserve.

No, they do not have all the nutrients stripped out of them (and in fact you’ll get more lypocene and Vitamin C from a tinned tomato than one from a supermarket bin). No, they are not unduly high in salt or sugar – you’d be far better off cutting out processed meat and cakes if you want to avoid those.

Tinned vegetables generate less waste than fresh, both in terms of food and landfill; tin cans can be recycled while much of the plastic supermarket veg are wrapped in, can’t.

But perhaps most importantly, tinned veg are far, far cheaper than fresh. With the cost of fresh produce exorbitantly high and rising, figuring out how to cook with tinned vegetables will save you money – and no matter what your qualms, tinned veg are better than no veg.

It has to be said, however, that comparing two kinds of produce in cans is comparing, well, apples with oranges.

With that in mind, here’s our definitive list of commonly available tinned vegetables, from worst to best.

(A quick note on semantics: This article uses accepted culinary definitions, not botanical ones. So while, yes, tomatoes – and corn and peas and squash and beans – are botanical fruits, and mushroom is a fungi – you guys have pulled me up on that one before – from a culinary perspective they are all vegetables, and used here as such.)

6. Asparagus

Officially gross.

Vegetables are cooked before being canned, so their texture and flavour do change – that’s a given, and not always a bad thing.

But tinned asparagus is gross. Acrid from brining and somehow simultaneously mushy and slimy, these spears hold none of the delicate charm of the fresh version. I may start a petition to have the tinned version renamed so it can stop basking in the reflected glory of the fresh.

Asparagus is one of our last truly seasonal crops and as such I beg you to splash out on it for the few weeks it’s perfect then wait till next year.

How to use it:

If you find yourself in a zero sum “tinned asparagus or eat my own feet” scenario, best go for a recipe that requires the vegetable to be cooked to the point of mushiness anyway, like this potato bake.

5. Peas

Nicola Galloway If you’re going to cook your peas to well done anyway – for a pea hummus, say – you might as well save a step and use tinned.

Enthusiastic gardeners aside, few of us are in the habit of eating fresh peas and are used to the frozen variety. Frozen edge out tinned as a standalone side dish for their more toothsome texture and sweeter flavour, but if you want them well done anyway, pre-cooked tinned peas save a cooking step and some electricity, and spare you some freezer space.

How to use it:

Tinned peas are a great base for homemade mushy peas. They’re also good for a mash, like this one with chickpeas and lemon; in either case, skip the instruction to cook the peas.

4. Mushrooms

Supplied Mushroom stroganoff calls for button mushrooms, which you can get in a can.

It is really quite difficult to ruin a mushroom. No matter how long you cook it, or with what flavours or in what style, it will retain its earthy, woody, umami-rich flavour and the spongy, chewy texture that some people can't abide.

You can include canning in that list; tinned mushrooms taste, feel, and perform very much like their fresh button cousins and there are few situations in which you can’t substitute like for like, though you’ll probably need fewer tinned ones, since mushrooms shrink as they cook. Give them a good rinse before you throw them in the pan.

How to use it:

If you’re uncertain about tinned mushrooms, a soup in which you’ll be blitzing them anyway is a good place to start. Once you feel more confident, make them the stars of this delicious vegetarian stroganoff.

4. Baby corn

Manja Wachsmuth Baby corn makes a great addition to a stir-fry.

Fun as they are to eat, miniature ears of corn are not terribly versatile, and less a substitute for cobs of sweet corn than a bonus veg. But they’re so cute, like a novelty food, that I had to include them.

How to use it:

My kids will happily munch on baby corn straight out of the can after a quick rinse under the tap (they can get a bit sulphuric). The classic way to cook baby corn is in a stir-fry – try this beef and udon recipe – and if you’re feeling daring, the little ears are also good as a tempura.

3. Beetroot

Todd Eyre Beetroot makes this cake extra sweet and moist, and tinned will work very well.

Fresh beetroot isn’t really difficult to prepare, but it is a bit of a faff, particularly if you just decide you fancy a bit of beetroot to go in your salad tonight.

Enter tinned – all the flavour, texture, and Vitamin C of fresh, but without the hour of cooking.

How to use it:

Whether or not you like it in a burger, it’s hard to go past sweet beetroot in a salad with creamy cheese and rich nuts. Or you could get more adventurous and turn those ingredients into a risotto or, if you’re feeling brave, use it in a cake.

2. Corn

Supplied Where would you be without tinned corn?

Whether creamed or kernelled, tinned corn is there for you in the long months from the end of one sweetcorn season to the start of the next. It’s also more reliable – we’ve all had a much-anticipated cob that turned out to be dry and flavourless.

Tinned corn, on the other hand, is always sweet and always tender. Kernels are ready to be throw into a salad or stir-fry, and where would we and our toasties be without a tin of creamed corn?

How to use it:

Toasted sandwiches and corn fritters are your classic uses for creamed corn, though some people prefer to make the latter with kernels. Don’t forget about sweetcorn soup, either.

Nigh on any recipe that calls for kernels taken off an ear of corn can be substituted for tinned (or frozen), including, if you fancy, making your own creamed corn.

1. Tomatoes

Supplied Countdown’s Essentials range diced tomatoes come in at $1 a can, though they’re currently on sale for 60c.

You knew this was coming, right? Tinned tomatoes are the ultimate store cupboard staple, the thing you’d never be without.

Truthfully, I’m not a huge fan of fresh tomatoes – I’ll pick them out of sandwiches or salads. They can so often be flavourless or watery or mushy, but tinned tomatoes never disappoint.

Supermarkets offer a large array of tinned tomatoes. They come in various states of demolition, and – at higher price points – with various flavourings, but for my money (usually less than $1 for home brands) plain diced or chopped toms are the way to go.

You never want your tomatoes to hold their whole tinned shape while cooking, and we’ve all had the experience of being sprayed in the face while trying to chop up a whole tom in the pan. Diced tomatoes break down more easily while still holding some texture and are perfect for soups, sauces, casseroles, salsas... just about anything you want a tinned tomato to do.

You can feed a family with any of those meals with less than $5 worth of tinned tomatoes – at current prices, the same volume in fresh could well push you over $20.

How to use it:

Cook a basic pasta sauce. Or jazz it up with sausages. Make a soup. Or a ragu. Or a salsa. The list is virtually endless.