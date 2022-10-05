North Canterbury showcases its local food and beverage scene

Brick Mill Cafe’s owner Abbe Todd, is just one of the more than 35 eateries around North Canterbury that are putting their region on a plate in North Course, an event showcasing what the locals can offer punter’s taste buds.

Food glorious food, and a tipple to wash it down with, are being showcased in North Canterbury’s inaugural palate adventure.

The North Course is an event modelled off Wellington on a Plate, and the South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (SCOFF), seeing hospitality around North Canterbury serving up some of its best local offerings.

More than 35 restaurants, breweries, wineries and cafes have got onboard to showcase nearly 60 of their region’s growers, makers, suppliers and producers for the month of October, said Enterprise North Canterbury business development manager Alissa Wilson.

And the event couldn’t have come at a better time, she said.

Hospitality had done it tough during the peak of the pandemic, Wilson said, but now that all restrictionshad disappeared, it was time to get behind local eateries.

“I really hope people get involved and get excited, and see this not only as a way of eating delicious food but they’re supporting local businesses at a time when there’s still a need.”

Businesss and suppliers from Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura are serving up unique dishes starring North Canterbury products. Punters are encouraged to taste and rate as many dishes as they can using a QR code, and the more they rate, the greater their chance of winning a North Canterbury luxury prize package.

But the ratings only include good, great, and incredible, Wilson said, as it’s not a competition between the eateries.

supplied/Stuff Derelict Brewing creator Sam Cottier says pairing his bitter IPA with Alt Kitchen’s Mighty North Burger is a “hell of an experience” for the palate.

On the outskirts of Rangiora, Derelict Brewing creator Sam Cottier has brewed an IPA with North Canterbury in mind, 100 North – so called, he said, due to all the 100km roads “and if you’re a beer geek, the bitterness level is over 100”.

The beer is paired with Alt Kitchen’s Mighty North Burger, made up of Harris Meat 180g herb & garlic infused beef pattie, black truffle mayonnaise, manuka smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, pickle in a locally baked brioche bun.

Cottier said he took the idea “of having a very flavoursome burger and matching a beer that’s just as flavoursome, but has enough bitterness and acidity to cleanse the palate after every bite”.

supplied Pegasus Bay marketing manager Ed Donaldson is taking part in North Course, allowing punters to select deli foods for a hamper and pairing it with a Pegasus Bay wine.

He said the beer and burger match was “a hell of an experience” for the taste buds.

Further north towards the wine region, Pegasus Bay has joined the event, allowing punters to put together deli hampers and choose a Pegasus Bay wine to wash the nibbles down with.

About 70% of the produce was from North Canterbury, marketing manager Ed Donaldson said, “working with mainly smaller, artisan, high quality producers of tasty nibbles, cheeses”.

“For the last 20 years we’ve been flying the North Canterbury flag ... with food offerings and this is just a great extension of that.

“It’s good to be part of an initiative aware of the amazing, not just location but produce in the area.”

For more information on venues taking part and rating dishes, visit www.madenorthcanterbury.co.nz