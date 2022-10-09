Cloudy Kitchen's banana muffins recipe

A healthy-ish breakfast you can take on the go.

I love making banana bread as a way to use up excess bananas, but I often don’t want to wait the full hour or more it takes to bake - enter these banana muffins, which are basically a banana bread in muffin form.

Soft and moist, and with a crunchy sugar top. I bake mine straight in the greased muffin tin for nice brown edges, but use liners if you like.

Banana Muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Makes: 10 muffins

Ingredients

420g overripe bananas (weight is flesh of bananas only, not including skin)

70g full fat greek yoghurt or sour cream, at room temperature

115g butter, at room temperature

80g white sugar

120g brown sugar

2 size 8 eggs, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

235g plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

Raw sugar for sprinkling, optional

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C bake. Grease a muffin pan with butter or baking spray (I like to bake these directly in the pan with no liner but feel free to use one if your muffin pan isn’t super nonstick) - you will use 10 holes of the muffin tin.

2. Add the overripe bananas and greek yoghurt to a medium bowl. Either using a handheld stand mixer or a fork, mash the bananas until fairly smooth and the yoghurt is incorporated.

3. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing until well incorporated. Add the vanilla and mix to combine.Add the banana and yoghurt mixture to the bowl and mix until incorporated.

4. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl (I quickly wipe out the banana bowl and use it for the dry ingredients but use a new one if you like). Add to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Be careful not to over beat the mixture. I like to stop just before it is incorporated and finish it off by hand.

5. Divide the batter between 10 holes in the muffin pan, filling right to the tops (you can divide between 12 if you want but you will need to reduce the baking time slightly).Sprinkle with raw sugar if using. Bake the muffins for 10 minutes at 220C, then reduce the oven temperature to 190C and bake for a further 9-10 minutes, until the muffins are golden brown and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

6. Remove from the oven and leave to stand for 5 minutes then remove from the muffin tin and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

Store leftovers lightly wrapped at room temperature.