The Homemade Table: Food writer Nicola Galloway tours Nelson's markets

I am often asked where I find inspiration for the recipes I share. To some degree this is influenced by my travels and from life experience, but for the most part it is led by what I am harvesting from the garden and discovering at the markets.

If you have followed my recipes for a while you will be familiar with my style to hero fresh produce. In my new cookbook, The Homemade Table, I interweave my signature seasonal recipes with everyday staples such as homemade preserves, sourdough bread and simple cheeses, to create an all-in-one cookbook.

Living in Te Tau Ihu, the top of the South Island, encompassing Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough, we are fortunate to have what I refer to as a “cross-over” climate. Where a large variety of produce can be grown - cool enough for stonefruit and nuts, while warm enough for citrus, feijoas, avocados, berries and the like.

READ MORE:

* Carrot cake with spiced cream cheese icing recipe

* Roasted carrot and white bean salad recipe

* Leek tarte tatin with honey vinaigrette recipe



Having a wide selection of fresh produce at my fingertips has naturally influenced the recipes I share. But I want you to meet some of the local growers and producers behind The Homemade Table. These are people who for the most part have turned a passion or hobby into a career, and I am very grateful they did.

Craig Thornley - Treeripe Orchard

Braden Fastier/Stuff Craig Thornley supplies Nicola Galloway with “the juiciest berries and stonefruit” to use in her new recipe book, The Homemade Table.

Over the summer months I beeline it to Craig Thornley’s stall to stock up on the juiciest berries and stonefruit. Kicking off the season with cherries, early apricots and karaka blackberries (my favourite), followed by a variety of plums, peaches and nectarines, and ending the season with apples and pears.

Thornley, who always knew he would “work on the land” started his career in orchards in Marlborough. He eventually headed over the hill to Tasman to purchase his own orchard. It is his diversification into different fruit trees and berries over the past 16 years that has put him in good stead for the biggest challenge, the weather. Fortunately the recent weather event in the area missed the blossoming or it could have been disastrous for his early fruiting trees.

Thornley attends four markets a week over the summer months to sell his fruit. He says it is the highlight of his week, getting a break from the constant demands of the orchard. It is also where the biggest reward comes - hearing from his customers how much they enjoy his fresh fruit. I can attest to this with punnets of berries or stonefruit rarely making it home from the market. While boxes of “seconds” fruit are used to make preserves such as low-sugar berry & bay conserve or mulled wine spiced plums.

Jeremy Naylor - Okainamu Farm

Braden Fastier/Stuff Jeremy Naylor is an all-round organic grower who has been growing on his farm since 1982.

Possibly one of Nelson’s longest standing organic growers, Jeremy Naylor has been growing commercially on his farm since 1982. Initially it was kiwifruit for overseas customers but with the challenges that come with export he eventually transitioned to selling to the local market. He also diversified into different fruits, nuts and vegetables.

Okainamu Farm is situated in Wairoa Valley near Brightwater. Situated on 32.4 hectares (80 acres) with a mixture of bush, orchards, grazing animals and vegetable gardens. With somewhat of a microclimate Naylor is able to grow quite a range of produce, even the subtropical fruit cherimoya, which I rarely see down here.

He is an all-round grower and his garden is where I go to top up on fresh herbs and greens that I am lacking in my own.

A bunch of parsley or basil quickly becomes one of my fridge staples - superpower green sauce. Plus the highlight in autumn is his selection of heritage apples including my all time favourite cooker sturmer pippin. Used in crumbles or apple pancakes with cinnamon honey caramel, and bags of seconds apples are made into apple sauce to preserve into jars.

Steph & Miles Drewery - The Sausage Press

Braden Fastier/Stuff Steph and Miles started making their products using an old sausage press that Miles inherited from his father.

Relative newcomers to the local producer scene, Steph and Miles Drewery’s traditional charcuterie has been incredibly well received in the three years they have been operating. True to their product name, they initially started making their products using an old sausage press that Miles inherited from his father who produced salami in Auckland in the 80s. The original press has since been retired but the products live on and the range keeps expanding.

Both chefs by trade, The Sausage Press has become the couples’ full-time job, attending three local markets each week and supplying retail customers and restaurants. Everything is produced on their Upper Moutere property in a 40-foot refrigerated container converted into a commercial kitchen.

Miles developed the recipes with a good amount of trial and (delicious) taste testing. They use only free-range pork and meat products with no nitrates or fillers, so everything is naturally gluten-free.

Their products are so good they need little treatment in the kitchen. I always have a packet of chorizo in the fridge to use in soups or a seafood paella, and their sausages are often served alongside creamy mash with onion gravy.

Georgina Ponder & Keith Hair - Nutt Ranch

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nut grower Keith Hair supplies Galloway with dry-roasted hazelnuts to use in many of her baking recipes.

Growing nuts is no short-term crop, fortunately when Georgina Ponder and Keith Hair purchased their 8ha property seven years ago it already had a well established hazelnut orchard with more than 1700 hazelnut trees. Located in Waihopai Valley in Marlborough, they didn’t intend to buy a nut orchard but fell in love with the property and the nut business happened to come with it.

Ponder, an architect and Hair, a civil engineer, met while travelling in South America. They both now run the hazelnut business, which keeps them busy with harvesting March to April, then they freshly process the nuts as required to make their market products. Their main hazelnut variety is whiteheart chosen for its sweet flesh and soft skin that comes away easily when roasted.

They sell a range of products including plain and flavoured nut butters, ground nuts, crumble mix, and even dog biscuits. I always have a bag of their dry-roasted hazelnuts on hand for using in cooking such as in my spiced pear & date tea cake. I also love adding hazelnuts to sourdough for a prune, hazelnut & chocolate bread.

Kevin Lubbersen and Brent Ferritti - Grown in Hope

Braden Fastier/Stuff “When I am quick enough to get to the market in time, it is the pair’s monstrous cabbages that I most often come home with,” says Galloway.

Kevin Lubbersen and Brent Ferritti have an almost cult-like following for the uber fresh organically-grown produce they sell at the Nelson Saturday Market. They arrive at 6.30am and are often sold out by 8.30am. You really have to be the early bird to get some of their legendary produce.

Ferritti started his growing journey by planting an orchard on family land in Hope, Tasman, in 1985. His father was a market gardener so he followed in his footsteps, but with a focus on spray-free and organics. Lubbersen, originally from the Netherlands, joined the farm in 2003. He had been working in horticulture for a number of years so with the extra hands their production quickly doubled.

Similar to other growers their biggest setback can be the weather. The recent weather event was the worst Ferritti had seen in more than 25 years of growing. Amazingly, although their vegetable fields were covered in knee deep water, once the water receded all the produce bounced back.

When I am quick enough to get to the market in time, it is the pair’s monstrous cabbages that I most often come home with. Thinly sliced, mixed with garden herbs and edible flowers, massaged with salt and packed into jars to make my seasonal sauerkraut.

Nicola’s new cookbook, The Homemade Table: Seasonal Recipes, Preserves and Sourdough, Potton & Burton, is out Monday, $60.