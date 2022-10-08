Cheese for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Welcome to Christchurch's newest restaurant

It's fair to say that Yanina and Terence Donaldson found their niche in the hospitality market - the Cheese Bar opened only two weeks ago, but they are already fully booked until December.

A Christchurch couple with a love of all things cheesy dreamed of having a restaurant dedicated to cheese.

In August, that dream became a reality, and now with their restaurant fully booked for dinner until December, the pair is already considering a move to bigger premises.

Yanina Donaldson, 36, and Terence Donaldson, 41, were “shocked” and “overwhelmed” by the reaction to their announcement of the opening of the Cheese Bar on 87 Kilmore St at the Fino Hotel.

Shortly after the couple posted a photo on Facebook of the restaurant with the caption “opening soon”, almost 3000 excited Cantabrians were tagging friends and planning their first visit.

The couple, who have two young children, say some days they work up to 20 hours a day to keep up with the demands of their ever-growing business.

The Donaldsons’ started their cheese journey with a food trailer called Easy Cheesy they took to festivals and concerts. They soon became known for their edible cheese bowls and raclette skillets –melted cheese scraped onto potatoes.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Yanina and Terence Donaldson opened the Cheese Bar in Christchurch last month and are already booked up for dinner until Christmas.

The pandemic brought their business to an end, and they moved on to new jobs until a lease on a restaurant became available.

“It started as just a conversation, we’ve always had it in the back of our minds to have a restaurant dedicated to cheese,” Terence Donaldson said.

The lease contract with the hotel meant the cheese bar is open for breakfast to hotel guests, but it isn’t your usual continental breakfast or scrambled eggs and toast – every dish involves cheese, with fried chicken waffles with scraped raclette cheese being a popular choice.

The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday and quickly had to evolve to meet demand. It will soon introduce a lunch menu.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A raclette skillet with Spanish chorizo and confit tomatoes is a popular item on the menu.

“Everything is cheese,” Yanina Donaldson said.

“You want a steak and salad? No, not here, everything has cheese and cheese with a twist.”

The popular evening slots are fully booked until Christmas, she said.

The couple are no strangers to the hospitality industry, with Terrence Donaldson working as a chef for more than 20 years while Yanina, originally from Argentina, has had a passion for food all her life.

But they never could have imagined how popular the Cheese Bar would be less than a month after opening.

“We’re scared, we didn’t expect it, we’ve had to get more expertise in, but we’re very excited,” Terence Donaldson said.

They hired more staff to keep up, with a total of seven now working, including three chefs.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Owners Terence and Yanina Donaldson, from left, with staff Ailen Olmos and Ana Laura Ledesma.

The cheeses are from around the world, including France and Italy, with a lot from Whitestone in Auckland.

The menu includes a grand fondue, melted baked brie, mac and raclette cheese and salads – with cheese of course.

There are wines to complement the different types of cheese, with a bigger wine selection planned and beers, cocktails and mocktails on the way.