Stop the press! Golden year for Marlborough at olive oil awards

Putting Marlborough on the olive oil map, from left, John Cragg, Mandy Oyston, Janine Mayson and Chris Piper.

It’s not just wine that wins medals, you know. Olive oil does too.

And in a region where there’s little room for commercial olives against the ever-profitable grapes, Marlborough does alright on both fronts.

Marlborough olive oil producers this month won three gold medals and one silver at the 2022 New Zealand Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards. Only four oils were entered, meaning they all got a medal.

Not bad considering one region entered more than 60 olive oils. And it was a wet harvest. And one is just “whatever comes off the trees”.

Isobel Olives owner Chris Piper said this year’s results showed Marlborough olives were up there with the best.

“We do have a good terroir, as they say,” Piper said.

Two of Piper’s oils won gold; a mild oil made from Koroneiki olives, a Greek varietal, and an intense blend.

“I wasn’t overly surprised about the golds, because last year I won gold. But I was surprised to be best in class for two different oils,” Piper said.

“I think it says something about the possibility in Marlborough for growing good oil.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Isobel Olives is a regular attendee at the Marlborough Farmers’ Market.

Olives had been a popular crop in Marlborough for about 30 years, but the number of growers was declining, he said.

“The economics have driven the change. It’s really hard to make money from olives, unless you have a big piece of land, but the price of land has been dictated by the value of growing grapes.”

Piper grew his olive trees within Rudolph Steiner’s biodynamic principles, which were similar to organic farming. Biodynamics meant working with nature rather than against it, and being responsive to the plant rather than forcing fixed methods upon it.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Isobel Olives owner Chris Piper at his Rarangi olive grove, farmed using biodynamic principles.

Piper said he tried to maintain balance in the ecosystem at his Rarangi grove, with methods such as avoiding fungicides by creating mulch from his own prunings, to keep weeds at bay, he said.

“I used to have a large grove northwest of Auckland, but the climate there is unsuitable because it’s humid, so without using sprays it’s a struggle. Here we get good sharp winters.

“It’s really about supporting the tree through maturation and careful planning, to reduce the disease burden. It does consume quite a lot of time.”

Awards judge Roberto Zecca said poor climate conditions led to fewer gold medals being awarded compared to last year. Growing conditions were the biggest contributor to quality and flavour.

SUPPLIED Marlborough's only olive press is gearing up for the new season, and inviting growers to produce their own brand of olive oil.

Marlborough Olive Press secretary and bookings co-ordinator Mandy Oyston said the region had a better growing season than others, which likely contributed to the region’s medal haul. However, the harvest was particularly wet which meant some olives did not make it to press.

All three producers pressed their batch on the cooperative-owned press. There were currently 186 growers that used the press, only six of which commercially sold their oils.

“Four entries and four medals, that’s very good for Marlborough. We have lots and lots of small growers but most aren’t certified to sell commercially, which you need to be to enter.”

Brya Ingram/stuff Faversham owner Janine Mayson at the Marlborough Olive Press last year.

The cooperative’s chair Janine Mayson, owner of Faversham, was thrilled to have finally won her first gold medal, after several years of silvers and one bronze.

“It’s got a lovely flavour. It’s a nice robust flavour, with a good palate finish,” Mayson said.

Marlborough RSA olive grove committee chair John Cragg said he was somewhat surprised their blend had received a silver medal. “Quite frankly we just send in whatever comes off the trees,” Cragg said.

“I think we’ve done very well. We entered for the first time last year and won a silver, so having done that we’d set a standard or a precedent, and I thought, ‘we’d better try again’. And we’ve achieved another silver.”

The olive oils were sold as a fundraiser for the RSA, available at the Clubs of Marlborough and Meaters of Marlborough in Blenheim.