Biltong and boerewors: Introducing Southland to South Africa

Southland Biltong’s Andries Grobler says the business’ sausage tends to be a real conversation starter.

When Andries Grobler is manning the barbecue at markets, tongs in hand, he can see the intrigue on people’s faces.

Often they’ll do a double take at the one-metre long spiral sausage before deciding they want a taste.

The Grobler family sell their boerewors – a traditional South African sausage – alongside their special recipe biltong – a dried meat – at markets all over Southland.

And Kiwis are enjoying these South African delicacies so much, they’re struggling to keep up.

The family started Southland Biltong in February 2022, producing 4.5kg a week.

By October – some eight months later – they were producing 45kg a week and expanding, so they could make more.

And they’ve added new products to their stall. The first time they sold sosaties – meat skewers – they sold out in lightning speed.

Mum Anneke said she was proud to be able to share her culture with Southlanders, but it was equally fantastic that they liked it so much.

Son Jason added that it was cool seeing the same people come back to their stalls every week.

“And if you’re not there, they ask about you,” Anneke added.

The Grobler family have been in New Zealand for 15 years and after deciding that Christchurch was simply too big compared to the rural lives they were used to, they fell in love with Invercargill.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Anneke, left, and Andries Grobler and their son Jason, right, say they’re proud to be sharing their heritage with Southlanders and thrilled that they like it.

They’d always made biltong themselves, using traditional family recipes from back home, but never thought of making it at scale, Anneke said.

Until she and Andries began thinking about what they might do for their retirement.

“We quickly saw there was a market for the biltong,” Andries said.

He and Jason, who work at the same company, had begun selling at work and saw how popular their products were among both South Africans and Kiwis.'

Robyn Edie/Stuff Biltong is a traditional South African dried meat and spice recipes are often passed down through generations. The Grobler family say they’ve had the odd Kiwi come up to their stall mistaking the meat for chocolate.

They’ve even been invited to sell at festivals as far as Queenstown and are considering an online shop.

Their ultimate dream is to open a physical store in Invercargill where they could sell their biltong and boerewors alongside other South African products.

There is one other South African store in Southland, but it’s almost an hour away in Gore.

The South African community in the region was pretty small when they first arrived, the family recalled, but these days they say it’s growing.

“You run into them in every nook and cranny,” Andries said.