The 'right' wine glass? It's the one you're drinking from

Flutes for Champagne, something big for a bottle of red. If you’re anything like Jonathan Brookes, talk of all those different wine glasses will make you want to ditch the stemware altogether. So how do you keep things simple?

Conversations about the best glass to drink wine from make me want to cut out the middleman and drink straight from the bottle.

I can talk about the joy of wine for ages. But a wine glass is, well, a glass; a practical tool that serves a purpose. And it's not just talking about glassware that is boring.

Conversations around wine glasses invite parts of wine drinking culture I like least. Firstly, they can be very technical, insisting on the scientific validity of the shape of specific glasses benefiting specific styles and varietals. I’m sceptical as to how much this has to do with the science of taste, rather than the art of marketing.

That aside, this kind of pointy headedness, rather than enhancing the essential characteristics of a wine as a manufacturer might claim, in fact strips wine drinking of its most essential element - enjoyment.

Secondly, being precious around the “right” glass also adds to the sense of snobbishness and exclusivity that often surrounds wine. For me, this kind of performative pompousness is antithetical to the purpose of wine, which is - say it with me now - to have fun.

Maybe that’s why there is a lot to like about the move to drink wine from tumblers. It's practical and accessible and it knocks some stuffing out of the idea that drinking wine is exclusive or complicated, requiring special expertise and equipment to be enjoyed.

That said, I personally prefer to drink wine from a stemmed wine glass. I tend to swirl the wine in my glass as I drink. When you’re tasting wine this helps a lot to smell and taste more of what’s in your glass. It’s a consequence of my job that this swirling has become a habit.

Consciously or not, I’m pretty much “tasting” wine whenever I’m drinking. With a stemmed glass that swirling is made easy. It also helps if the glass closes back in toward the top (a tulip shape) as it makes it less likely that I’ll splash wine everywhere as I swirl (the tulip shape also helps keep wine in glass as an evening progresses, and enthusiastic hand gestures get more animated, too).

I don’t like overly large glasses for aesthetic and practical reasons. I’m afraid I’ll knock them over, they’re a pain to wash, and I’m more likely to get wine on my face… and shirt.

Similarly I prefer not to drink sparkling wine from flutes as I find them dainty and slightly awkward to drink from. Having to have different wine glasses on hand for different wines also complicates life.

Admittedly, I’m probably overly sensitive to anything performative and fussy around wine. My feeling is it creates barriers to more people enjoying better wine. So, I prefer to keep things basic. But, I also get that there’s plenty of aesthetic reasons wine drinkers like nice glasses.

My wife inherited some cut crystal flutes from her grandmother that she loves to have on the table when we’re serving sparkling wine, and plenty of friends and colleagues have impressive large glasses they like to bring out for a “special wine”. Do they make wine taste better or worse? Not really. Do they increase their enjoyment of drinking the wine we’re sharing? Definitely!

Whether it’s a tumbler, a cut glass flute, or a goldfish bowl sized fine crystal number, the right glass is the one you enjoy drinking from. Simple.

Recommendations

Domaine des Pothiers, Eclipse, 2020, $37, Dhall and Nash

Strawberries and cream in liquid form with a fine mousse head. This is a pet nat (petillant-naturel or naturally sparkling wine), from Cote Roannaise, which is technically the most southern part of the Loire Valley appellation (because of its proximity to the origins of the Loire river), but is actually just next door to Beaujolais.

Fittingly, like Beaujolais, this is made with the gamay grape. At just 9.5% alcohol there’s plenty of residual fruit sugar. Pink, bubbly, slightly sweet. Nothing complicated here, just fun and frivolity. I tasted this from a magnum, which I have to say disappeared pretty quickly.

Neudorf, Tiritiri Pinot Gris, 2022 $25

Great slightly creamy mouthfeel that has me thinking of lightly poached pears. Drinks easily and has subtle but complex aromas of white flowers, lemongrass and ginger.

If you like something with pretty but not overpowering aromatics, this works by itself, but really comes into its own with spicy and fragrant vegetarian, fish and white meat dishes. Simple, but elegant, further evidence that Neudorf’s Tiritiri range is some of the best value for money drinking in Aotearoa.