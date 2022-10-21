Saucy scandal sees Costco sell Wattie's Spaghetti cans without spaghetti

Jasmine Logan bought a 12-pack of Wattie's Spaghetti in tomato sauce, only to find 11 of the 12 cans were sans spaghetti.

A Wattie’s Spaghetti in tomato sauce fan is taking a product mislable on the chin after finding her 12-pack product had 11 cans without noodles.

Jasmine Logan, from north Waikato, bought the 12-can pack of the Kiwi family favourite for $18.90 during a shop at New Zealand’s newly opened Costco store, in Auckland’s Westgate, on September 30.

When she opened the first two cans of the pack, she noticed both had no spaghetti inside – only a tomato sauce.

The third can opened seemed normal and Logan was willing to put the first two cans down to a wobble in the production line.

However, when a friend came to visit with her pasta-mad young son, Logan was forced to open the rest of the cans in search of a smidgen of spaghetti, to no avail.

The canny consumer quickly contacted Wattie’s, who apologised for the problem and offered a full refund.

Logan said she was ok with the response but would’ve preferred a replacement, as she is unable to buy the 12-pack in Waikato for the same price.

Costco apologised for the problem, which it said was due to mislabelling.

“It has come to our attention that some units of Wattie's Spaghetti 12x420g have been mislabelled, and actually contain Wattie's Big Red Soup,” said Costco Wholesale Australia & New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone.​

“Whilst there is no food safety issue, it is an unacceptable mistake on behalf of our supplier – Wattie’s.”

Jasmine Logan/Supplied Wattie’s spaghetti-less cans turned out to be mislabelled Wattie’s Big Red Soup.

Noone encouraged customers to bring the product back for a full refund on their next shopping trip.

Stuff contacted Wattie’s but did not get a response by publication.

However, in a letter to Logan, Kraft Heinz Consumer Care Team apologised for the inconvenience caused and offered reimbursement.

Supplied In correspondence with Jasmine Logan, Wattie's Kraft Heinz Consumer Care Team apologised for the inconvenience and offered a full refund.

“We trust your confidence in the quality of our products has not been affected,” the correspondence said.

According to Wattie’s website, there should be 16m of spaghetti in each 420g can of Spaghetti in tomato sauce.

Kiwis eat 21 million cans of spaghetti in tomato sauce a year – more per person than in any other country.