Fig and cinnamon bircher muesli recipe
This soaked muesli is a lovely warmer season breakfast. It can be prepared ahead of time - up to three days - and makes for a super quick and nutritious morning meal.
I like to add dried fruit to bircher that will soften while soaking and lightly sweeten the oats. The bircher is gently spiced with cinnamon with the addition of fibre-rich chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (linseed).
If you don’t have these particular seeds on hand other seeds can be used such as sunflower, pumpkin, or even some desiccated coconut.
Keep in mind, chia seeds and flaxseeds absorb a lot of moisture so if not using these then reduce the milk or water in the recipe by ¼ cup.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 cup (100g) rolled oats
2 tbsp chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (see note)
4 dried figs (about 40g), chopped into 1cm pieces
1 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
1 cup (250ml) milk - can use dairy or plant based
½ cup (125ml) water
2 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt (can use coconut yoghurt)
To serve:
Natural yoghurt
Grated apple or other fruit
Method:
-
Place the rolled oats into a dish. Add the chia seeds or ground flaxseeds, cinnamon and salt.
-
Warm the milk and water in a saucepan then pour this over the oats. Stir to combine, then add the yoghurt and stir again. Cover and leave overnight to soak. The soaking bircher can be left on the kitchen bench, or placed in the fridge during the warmer months. If storing in the fridge overnight, leave to soak for a few hours at room temperature if possible or at least until the mixture is cool. The natural bacteria (lactobacilli) in the yoghurt will gently culture (ferment) the oats and milk overnight for improved digestion.
-
In the morning, scoop the bircher muesli into bowls. Serve with extra yoghurt and grated apple, or other fresh fruit.
-
Any leftover bircher can be chilled, eating it within 3 days of preparation.
