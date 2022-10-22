Fig and cinnamon bircher muesli recipe

This soaked muesli is a lovely warmer season breakfast. It can be prepared ahead of time - up to three days - and makes for a super quick and nutritious morning meal.

I like to add dried fruit to bircher that will soften while soaking and lightly sweeten the oats. The bircher is gently spiced with cinnamon with the addition of fibre-rich chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (linseed).

If you don’t have these particular seeds on hand other seeds can be used such as sunflower, pumpkin, or even some desiccated coconut.

Keep in mind, chia seeds and flaxseeds absorb a lot of moisture so if not using these then reduce the milk or water in the recipe by ¼ cup.

Fig and cinnamon bircher muesli

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup (100g) rolled oats

2 tbsp chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (see note)

4 dried figs (about 40g), chopped into 1cm pieces

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 cup (250ml) milk - can use dairy or plant based

½ cup (125ml) water

2 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt (can use coconut yoghurt)

To serve:

Natural yoghurt

Grated apple or other fruit

Method: