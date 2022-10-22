Foodie Nici Wickes picks her favourite casual restaurants around NZ

New Zealanders' love of of barbecuing was reflected in the creation of the TV reality competition Cooks On Fire earlier this year.

If you want to know about food in Aotearoa, you want to know Nici Wickes. Cookbook author, broadcaster, food stylist, recipe developer and food editor, she’s written about, spoken about, and lived food for more years than you’ve had hot dinners.

From her TV cooking series, World Kitchen, to creating, testing and styling more than 200 recipes each year for New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, she is one of the busiest in the biz.

And now, she is part of the judging panel on Cooks on Fire, a new BBQ competition starting on TVNZ 1 on Thursday.

Wickes shares a few of her favourite things...

TV show

Line of Duty or any gritty British crime series, preferably one where they use so many acronyms and the plot is so full of twists that I lose track completely.

Supplied Nici Wickes is a judge on Cooks on Fire, a new BBQ competition starting on TVNZ 1 on Thursday.

Restaurant

Eating out remains one of my favourite things to do. I’m not so interested in “high-end” places, the casual style suits me more. My favourite restaurant constantly changes but if I’m in Wellington it’s Floriditas, in Dunedin No7 Balmac, Queenstown Sherwood and Auckland at the moment it’s Ooh-Fa for pizza, Ada for ambience and pasta or always Selera for laksa. If there’s duck on a menu, I will order it because I rarely cook it at home.

Song

I like a song that either tugs at the heart strings or makes it impossible not to dance – nothing in between thank you. So for heart strings let’s go with Bob Marley’s Redemption Song and for dancing I give you Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run or Abba’s Dancing Queen.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

I have a confession – I LOVE going to the supermarket! It’s one of my favourite things to do, I don’t rush it, I rarely have a list and I seem to spend far too long in there, wandering the aisles in a daze.

I especially like it when I have to stock up on fresh berries and corn cobs – it’s a sign it must be summer. I also continue to wear a mask in supermarkets as I’ve discovered I like to mutter to myself as I shop so masking up lets me get away with it.

Supplied “I’ll read anything by food writer Nigel Slater”, says Wickes.

Book

I’ll read anything by food writer Nigel Slater - he writes so well about the solace of food and cooking and his recipes are no-fuss and always delicious. As for a favourite novel, for the last few years I’ve been recommending The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

A warning though, it begins with a woman about to take her own life. From there a wild story unfolds about all the lives she could have lived and it’s a story of such hope and wisdom, looking at the choices we make and how our regrets are so often misplaced.

Item of clothing

My togs, bathers, bikinis… I swim year round, plunging into the ocean most days and so my togs are like a second skin to me. A winter swim is so darn invigorating, I feel reborn every time. I started swimming year round about three years ago and it’s been life-changing in so many ways, least of all that it has completely eliminated any leftover self-consciousness I might have had about my body. This is very good in mid-age.

Movie

I’m a hopeless romantic so any romcoms with Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Aniston are the ultimate form of escape for me. Most recently – Marry Me with Lopez, so cheesy and unrealistically brilliant. It’s embarrassingly un-feminist to admit how much I love to watch these types of movies.

Smell

Onions frying, lamb chops on a BBQ, a cake cooking…all smells of cooking fill me with joy.

Person

Anyone who is prepared to show vulnerability. The lack of it makes people very boring and one-dimensional.

Job

Being host of World Kitchen was an incredible job. We travelled to 40 world destinations and I got to meet the most inspiring human beings and eat amazing food – jerk chicken up in the hills of Jamaica, fresh mozzarella in Napoli - so fresh it was still warm, freshly baked sweet filo pies drenched in honey in Crete…

I sometimes have to pinch myself that I got to do all that. But do you know, even that dream job began to get tiresome and I was pleased when we called it quits. Jobs have a season I think, and it’s good to move on.