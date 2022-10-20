Iconic ice cream shop frozen out of site after 90 years

For 90 of its 96 years, Rush Munro's ice cream has been served from this garden site in Hastings.

For 90 years the Rush Munro's Ice Creamery served up delicious cold treats from its iconic Hastings site.

Now there are plans for the site to serve as a 24/7 fuel pump station.

Rush Munro’s owner Vaughan Currie​ last month announced they would be leaving the company’s home after their lease was not renewed.

“We are sad to have to leave under the circumstances, particularly as the gardens have become an irreplaceable part of so many childhood memories.”

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The site had been sold to new owners who had plans to develop it.

The ice creamery was first opened in Hastings in 1926 by Frederick Charles Rush Munro and his wife, Catherine. It has operated from the Heretaunga St West for 90 of its 96 years.

“We have had to quickly turn our minds towards ensuring the Rush Munro’s legacy is secured for the next generation,” he said.

The site had been sold to new owners who had plans to develop it, Currie said. The company was notified in May this year the lease would be terminated at the end of this month.

Plans for the site include a proposal by NPD Ltd to “construct, operate and maintain a self-serve 24-hour fuel facility”, according to a resource consent lodged with the Hastings District Council.

Supplied The proposed petrol station, which could replace the former long-standing ice creamery.

It would be about the 12th petrol station within a 2km radius in Hastings.

The application includes forecourt with six double-sided fuel pumps and a 5.9 metre high canopy cover.

The area is zoned commercial and in its application, NPD considers any privacy, outlook and amenity effects arising from the 24/7 operation in relation to neighbouring properties as “less than minor”.

“Except for the residential properties to the south-west to the site, the characteristics of the locality of the site are motor orientated commercial service/retail activities,” the application says.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Some petrol market changes could be implemented voluntarily without legislation, commission believed.

The council’s planning team is assessing the consent application, with a decision still pending.

Rush Munro’s would continue to be made and sold locally, Currie said, instead moving to the Albert Square pocket park on the corner of Heretaunga St and Karamu Rd.

“As the oldest ice creamery in New Zealand, this holds a unique sentimental prominence as we look forward to our centenary as a business and brand.”