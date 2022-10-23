The secret to the perfect scrambled eggs, according to Floridita's Julie Clark

Floriditas co-owner Julie Clark talks us through how to make the perfect, decadent, scrambled eggs.

Breakfast is Julie Clark’s favourite meal of the day “by a long shot”.

She can’t quite pinpoint why – “I’ve never asked myself that question”.

But she’s certain about this, her love for eggs – “any eggs”, she says.

The co-owner of three successful Wellington eateries, Floriditas, Loretta and Floriditas Bakery, says Floriditas on Cuba St alone goes through about 2000 eggs a week.

When it comes to scrambling them, Clark has come across a variety of ingredients, different directions and steps to take for the perfect eggs over the decades she’s spent in the hospitality industry.

From adding milk, cream, butter, oil, or water, “the way people like eggs … it’s very, very unique and scrambled eggs can be polarising”.

The first known recipe for scrambled eggs dates back to 1300s Rome. The number of variations since is hard to imagine, but for Clark it’s simple.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Julie Clark, co-owner of Wellington eatery Floriditas, says her favourite meal of the day is breakfast and often features eggs.

Number one is the freshness of the eggs. Her advice is to use a bowl or cup of water to see whether the egg will float. It should sit at the bottom. If it floats, it’s out.

“It’s good quality ingredients,” she says, and the way they’re done at Floriditas – at least in terms of ingredients – is simple.

First step is to heat the pan, making sure it’s really hot before doing anything else – a key step echoed by food writer Sam Mannering, but not necessarily agreed on by all.

Contrary to Mannering, who is a straight butter advocate in his eggs, at Floriditas it’s vegetable oil.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Scrambled eggs at Floriditas is simple and is about good quality ingredients, carefully and swiftly cooked as to not overdo the eggs.

Next step is to pour a well-mixed egg and cream mixture into the pan along with a pinch of salt and a dash of chives. The heat is then turned down.

The following step is over within 20 seconds. Carefully and swiftly, the chef moves the egg mix around the pan “so it swirls”.

“The eggs will cook relatively quickly,” Clark says, “but you can turn off the heat just before it finishes cooking because the heat will continue to cook the eggs.”

Some contest the timing of adding salt and although it produces moisture, which can be problematic if left for too long, it wasn’t usually a problem with eggs because “you’re doing them straight away”.

The methodology at Floriditas is not what Clark grew up with, which was curds-styled eggs which would require more mixing until it broke up into little bits. Her family also used milk, which would make the eggs lighter in taste, she says.

“Our scrambled eggs are rich and delicious and you probably wouldn’t eat them every day, but they’re a brunch food, they’re a treat food. They’re just delicious really.”

Can the seemingly simple dish go wrong?

Yes, says Clark. “You can overcook them so they’re leathery and tough. That applies with any egg really.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Floriditas on Cuba St goes through about 2000 eggs a week.

“Eggs are proteins, so you need care with them.”

When asked what the wackiest eggs were that she had ever had, we were transported to her time spent in Peru.

What some might think more of as a frittata, but were definitely labelled as “scrambled eggs”, included Purple Peruvian – a locally-grown heirloom potato.

The bright purple potatoes, cultivated for at least 6000 years and believed to have originated high in the Peruvian Andes near Lake Titicaca, were pre-cooked and cut up before being added to the scrambled eggs.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Floriditas serves their scrambled eggs with a simple garnish of chives.

“The eggs themselves were nice, but it was really interesting – it was kind of wacky because you don’t expect potato in your scrambled eggs.”

Eggs themselves are packed with nutrition which is also why they’re Clark’s go-to – even for dinner sometimes.

According to the NZ Nutrition Foundation, eggs provide the highest-quality protein of all foods for their weight as well as healthy fats, essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

While a variety of scrambled eggs have existed in cuisines across the globe, Mauritius was home to the Guinness World Records titleholder for the largest scrambled eggs ever cooked with a weight of 2466kg and 35,000 eggs used before Colombia broke the record a year later, in 2019, with scrambled eggs weighing over 3000kg and almost 60,000 eggs used.

The other ingredients included milk, onion, garlic and butter. The eggshells were used for compost.

Even the late Queen Elizabeth II had her own specific taste to her morning scrambled eggs – the fluffy kind, cooked with butter and milk with a garnish of lemon zest and nutmeg, according to Taste of Home.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff How people like their eggs can be ‘polarising’, Julie Clark says, but can equally be delicious.

“I haven’t tried that,” Clark said, “but it does sound slightly unusual”.

Nutmeg was plausible – if you were into nutmeg. The combination on the other hand was not something Clark says she is prepared to try.

“I might try [the lemon] and see how it works, it’s either going to be absolutely awful or quite good.”

Ultimately it was a question of taste.

“That’s what’s quite neat, every breakfast cafe has different ways of doing it and they’re all equally valid and all equally delicious.”

Clark’s recipe for one: