New Zealand is getting a TGI Fridays. I lived in NYC and this is what it's like

There are plans for American icon TGI Fridays to expand to NZ in 2024. I lived in America for a year and went there regularly.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a Stuff reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

OPINION: People always ask how I afforded to live in New York. Well, TGI Fridays happy hour is how.

From 5pm to 6pm every day house wines, beers, and some cocktails as well as their carb-loaded and calorie-heavy appetisers menu were all half price.

For $20 or less you could get drunk and fed, which as a poor 22-year-old was a dream.

They say they invented the happy hour, potato skins, and the Long Island Iced Tea and now TGI Fridays is expanding to Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* Anti-Trump brewery Behemoth seeking $1.5 million to launch restaurant and bar

* Restaurant advertising 'clean' Chinese food with no 'icky' ingredients slammed

* Travel hype: I've reached tipping point



The American pop culture icon, which has more than 800 restaurant locations worldwide, has its sights set on venues in Auckland and Wellington and plans to open up to six restaurants across the country starting in 2024.

So what can you expect?

Walking into a TGI Fridays felt like walking into a stereotypical American movie.

It was a pub vibe with loud music and chatter.

Supplied I lived in New York in 2014 for a year and spent a lot of time on the famous red steps in Times Square and frequenting TGI Fridays. For $20 or less you could get drunk and fed, which as a poor 22-year-old at the time was a dream.

Servers were friendly, of course because their tips at the end of the night depended on it, American football and baseball played on every screen and punters lined up sitting at the bar drinking the classics such as Budweiser, Coors Light, and PBRs.

The food – think mozzarella sticks, burgers, ribs, chicken wings, and spinach and artichoke dip – was golden, delicious, and crispy, and tasted like a potential heart attack, but damn was it value for money come happy hour.

A pint of beer, probably watered down, or a glass of wine was $2-$3USD during happy hour, which at the current exchange rate is just more than $5NZD.

Despite coming from New Zealand with some of the best wine regions in the world, I was no wine snob. So TGI Fridays suited me, and my budget, perfectly.

SUPPLIED You can spot a TGI Fridays a mile away with its signature red.

It’s not a high-flying, classy establishment where you rave about the food or the latest cocktail, but it gets the job done.

There was one two blocks away from where I worked in midtown Manhattan, so it was always handy and usually a first point of call for an after work drink.

It was the perfect place to park up with friends on a bar stool for an hour and not break the bank before heading out for the night.

I’ll always think back fondly of those nights, and hold a special place in my heart for TGI Fridays as it will always remind me of my time in New York, but I’m not sure there’s a place for it in New Zealand.

The same happy hour prices wouldn’t work here – how many bars in New Zealand could afford to charge $5 for a drink? – and part of TGI Fridays’ whole schtick is its embroilment in American culture. It all felt part of getting the full USA experience.

And while I loved my all American love affair with TGI Fridays, would it really add anything new or innovative to our current offerings? I’m not so sure.