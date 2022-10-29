Green breakfast eggs recipe
These breakfast (or lunch) eggs are loosely based on shakshuka, a dish believed to originate in Tunisia, North Africa, with many iterations through South Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
In the original dish the eggs are cooked in a rich sauce of tomato, peppers and spices. These green eggs take inspiration with the spices, while using a seasonal bunch of silverbeet and a dash of cream to nestle the eggs within.
To keep with the Tunisian theme, serve this egg dish with harissa (a spicy pepper and spice sauce) on the side.
Green breakfast eggs
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2 (for breakfast or lunch)
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
½ onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed
1 tsp coriander seeds, crushed
½ tsp turmeric powder
About 250g bunch of silverbeet (or spinach)
Pinch of salt
3 tbsp cream or coconut cream
Squeeze of lemon juice
4 free-range eggs
Sprinkle of chilli flakes (optional)
Method:
Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a moderate heat. Once hot add the oil and onion and sauté until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and cook for another minute until fragrant.
While the onions are cooking, wash the silverbeet, shake off the excess water and finely shred (stalks included). Once the spices have tempered add the silverbeet to the pan along with a pinch of salt. Immediately cover with a lid and cook until the greens have wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir to combine then add the cream and cook for another 2 minutes until the mixture has lightly thickened. Add a squeeze of lemon to taste and check the seasoning.
Turn down the heat and use a wooden spoon to make four indents in the greens then break an egg into each. Sprinkle each egg with a little extra salt, and chilli flakes if you like. Cover and cook until the egg white is set, and egg yolks are still runny. Serve with toast and harissa on the side.
