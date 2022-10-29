Green breakfast eggs recipe

Fresh eggs are most abundant in spring – once you cook with fresh eggs you are spoiled for quality and taste.

These breakfast (or lunch) eggs are loosely based on shakshuka, a dish believed to originate in Tunisia, North Africa, with many iterations through South Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

In the original dish the eggs are cooked in a rich sauce of tomato, peppers and spices. These green eggs take inspiration with the spices, while using a seasonal bunch of silverbeet and a dash of cream to nestle the eggs within.

To keep with the Tunisian theme, serve this egg dish with harissa (a spicy pepper and spice sauce) on the side.

Green breakfast eggs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2 (for breakfast or lunch)

READ MORE:

* Fig and cinnamon bircher muesli recipe

* Recipe: Spiced zucchini and carrot fritters

* Recipe: Shakshuka eggs with chickpeas and silverbeet



Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

½ onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed

1 tsp coriander seeds, crushed

½ tsp turmeric powder

About 250g bunch of silverbeet (or spinach)

Pinch of salt

3 tbsp cream or coconut cream

Squeeze of lemon juice

4 free-range eggs

Sprinkle of chilli flakes (optional)

Method: