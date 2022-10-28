Going halves: Wellington On a Plate splits in two next year

Some might argue it is a chicken sandwich, but its creator says it's definitely a 'Murg in a Burg'.

There will be two servings of Wellington On a Plate next year, with the foodie festival’s organisers saying it has “outgrown” its usual August slot.

The new format will see the festival having seasons in May and August. The former will showcase events and pop-ups as well as Dine and Cocktail Wellington; the latter will feature Burger Wellington and Beervana.

The festival first started in 2009 with 35 participants and had more than 200 this year.

READ MORE:

* Three of the best things to do at Wellington On a Plate

* Why every foodie should plan a trip to Wellington in August

* Wellington on a Plate to take foodies 'out of place' this August



“Essentially, the festival has outgrown August, so we’ve made the decision to chop the festival in two,” said Wellington On a Plate’s Head of Programming Beth Brash​ in a video.

Burger Wellington and Beervana will coincide with next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, when Wellington will host teams from 11 countries for seven group matches, and a quarter-final.

New Wellington mayor Tory Whanau and the top brass of the local football and regional development bodies all agreed that the social and economic legacy would be long-lasting, as hospitality venues and hotels were set to benefit from a boost in visitors.

Brash said 2023 would be about pushing the boundaries, looking to the future, thinking outside the box and encouraging the trailblazers.

Supplied Chaat Street restaurant beat 200 other burgers in this year’s Burger Wellington with an innovative vegetarian option.

“We have a passionate and supportive culinary community here in Wellington, and it’s shaping up to be a cracking festival next year,” she said.

This year’s Wellington On a Plate winners included Neo Cafe & Eatery, who won Dine Wellington with The Flat White Project; Chaat St’s Dabeli claimed top spot in Burger Wellington; while The Martinborough Martini from Boulcott St Bistro took out Cocktail Wellington.