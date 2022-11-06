Naomi Toilalo shares 'world's best cheese scones' recipe from her new cookbook Whānaukai

With her new cookbook, Naomi Toilalo is proudly using baking as a language school for others to embrace te reo.

When Naomi Toilalo received the first copies of her first book, Whānaukai, she says: “I could look at two pages and I just had to walk away.” Toilalo is a seasoned television performer. She’s acted and presented on a number of shows for Whakaata Māori, and is best-known to many Kiwis for placing third on the 2019 series of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

But a book was different. “With TV you’re projecting part of your personality. Writing this book was like, this is my story for you to read.”

Whānaukai the book follows Whānaukai the Instagram account. There, Toilalo posts instructional baking videos to her nearly 17,000 followers, the bake is donated to someone who has been nominated as deserving of a delicious cake, slice, pinwheel or cupcake.

In a recent episode, for example, Toilalo baked a lemon and white chocolate bundt cake for a young woman named Eilish, nominated by her mum. Toilalo explains Eilish had recently had to farewell her family’s 14-year-old pet dog, and has also turned 21. “And anyone who has a birthday, needs some cake,” Toilalo declares.

It’s a wholesome and heartwarming series, but Toilalo is teaching more than just baking. Whānaukai is also a language school for te reo Māori, where all the recipes are, like Toilalo herself, bilingual.

It wasn’t always so. Born to a Pākehā father and Māori mother in Lawrence, Central Otago, Toilalo didn’t start learning te reo until she attended a reunion of her mother’s whānau at age 11, a story she tells in the introduction to her new book.

Supplied Whānaukai by Naomi Toilalo is out now.

“[I] understood nothing of what was being said, sung or chanted,” she writes, “but the sounds resonated with my wairua… I knew that the reo belonged to me.”

She studied te reo at polytech and then a degree in Māori studies at university.

“Because I learned as an adult, I feel I’ve really had to fight for it,” Toilalo says. “At university I paid to learn to be a Māori. I paid someone to share the stories of who I am as a person, which is quite odd.”

She thinks food is a much better medium for language instruction than a lecture theatre.

“Food is this great neutraliser. It unites people. It makes people feel relaxed.” By adding Māori translation, she hopes she’s saying: “Come into my kitchen, my kāuta, and I will share some food, and along the journey I hope that you can learn some reo.”

Sarah Henderson Naomi’s daughter Manawa-ora (left) and niece Billie enjoy Toilalo’s party pops.

Toilalo, whose recipes have previously featured in Sunday magazine, lives in Auckland with her Samoan husband, Paul, and their four daughters. She committed to a book last August after Auckland went into its snap lockdown, which meant she had to sign the contract and get her neighbour to witness it through the kitchen window.

Many of the recipes were developed for the Whānaukai web series. The others are, like them and as the name suggests, derived from the things Toilalo grew up cooking.

The first section of the book is devoted to parāoa/bread, which Toilalo says was a no-brainer. “That’s one of my main passions, there’s not a week that goes by when I don’t do something with dough for my whānau. It’s also one of the last skills my mum ever taught me before she passed away, so that’s very dear to my heart.”

Toilalo’s mother died of breast cancer 14 years ago, aged just 54.

“I feel like mum really taught me the gift of hospitality,” Toilalo says. “Food was ultimately about aroha.”

Sarah Henderson Pihikete pata me te paramu – Plum melting moments.

The recipe in Whānaukai for parāoa parai hinamona, cinnamon doughnuts, is dedicated to her mother and is the most meaningful in the book. Toilalo remembers her māmā “sitting in the kitchen, she’s got hot oil bubbling on the stove, throws the doughnut straight in the cinnamon sugar and then passes it to us and it’s gone”.

The takakau tīhi/cheese scone recipe is for her dad, and the pihikete rau kikini/Belgian biscuits for her nana.

The book’s final section is he kai o te whānau/family food, simple, tamariki-friendly recipes. Photographer Sarah Henderson shot the photos for this section on Toilalo’s whānau farm in Lawrence, with her daughters and nieces.

“We don’t show our kids on social media, but we’ve put them in the book,” Toilalo says. “That was very vulnerable.”

The book celebrates kai as a whānau-wide pleasure.

“My daughters are quite mean critics,” Toilalo says. “I made this recipe the other day and my 10-year-old goes: ‘Mum, it’s good. It’s not great.’”

She was right, Toilalo says - but that one didn’t make the book.

Takakau tīhi – Cheese scones recipe

My dad makes the world’s best cheese scones. When I was young, we’d go to church on Sunday mornings and then gather with whānau or friends to share a roast lunch. On Sunday nights, Dad always made cheese scones for dinner. Here’s my twist on his recipe. Makes 9 large scones.

Sarah Henderson Naomi Toilalo’s takakau tīhi, fresh out the oven.

Ingredients:

Ngā takakau | the scones

Kia 3 kapu puehu parāoa - 3 cups flour

Kia 4 kokoiti pēkana paura - 4 tsp baking powder (heaped)

Kia 1/4 kapu riki amiami - 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives (or 2 tsp dried chives)

Kia 1/4 kapu kīnaki aniana - 1/4 cup caramelised onion (store-bought)

Kia 1 kokonui huka - 1 tbsp sugar

Kia 1 kokoiti tote - 1 tsp salt

Kia 180 karamu tīhi - 180g cheese (cheddar)

Kia 1 1/4 kapu miraka - 1 1/4 cups milk

Te paparanga tīhi | the cheese topping

Kia 70 karamu tīhi kua waruwaruhia - 70g grated cheese

Kia 1 kokonui kīnaki aniana - 1 tbsp caramelised onion (store-bought)

Kia 1 kokoiti māhitete - 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

Kia 1/4 kapu kākano - 1/4 cup seeds (sunflower and pumpkin)

Method:

Ngā takakau | the scones

Whakamahanatia te umu kia 200 te pāmahana. Heat the oven to 200C. Grease a baking tray.

Place the puehu parāoa, pēkana paura, riki amiami, kīnaki aniana, huka and tote in a large bowl.

Waruwarutia te tīhi ki roto i te oko. Grate the cheese into the bowl. Toss it through the flour mixture, rubbing it in with your fingertips.

Āta riringihia atu te miraka ki roto. Slowly pour in the milk. Mix it through with a butter knife until a rough dough comes together. Add an extra tbsp of milk if the dough seems dry. Tip it on to a lightly floured bench and knead gently until it just comes together.

Don’t overdo it or your scones will be tough. Pat the dough out onto the tray until it is about 2cm thick. Cut into 9 pieces. Sprinkle on the following topping.

Te paparanga tīhi | the cheese topping

Whakaranuhia ngā kai katoa. Mix all the ingredients together.

Ruia ki runga i te pokenga takakau. Sprinkle over the scone dough.

Bake the scones for 20 minutes or until they spring back when touched. Remove from the oven and let the scones sit for 5 minutes, then serve with tomato chutney.