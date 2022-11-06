Roasted octopus with olives, parsley and lemon recipe

I feel as if I have an almost moral obligation to write about octopus because absolutely nobody cooks it at home, and I think that’s a terrible shame.

It is among some of the most sustainable seafood around, cheaper by kilo than most other seafood, extremely resilient to the impact of fishing, and they reproduce quickly. Not to mention the fact that it is sweet, delicious and - get this - ridiculously easy to cook.

I like to have a store of it in the freezer because I know that in a pinch, I can throw the frozen tentacles into simmering water, forget about them for 40 minutes or so until tender, then give them a quick roast with whatever takes my fancy. Just remember that octopus, if you are cooking it, needs time to become tender first - so once it yields to a prick with a knife, it’s ready.

I won’t hear any noise about availability being lacking. Sometimes we need to create the demand. Saltwater Seafoods delivers anywhere in New Zealand.

ROASTED OCTOPUS WITH YAMS, OLIVES, PARSLEY AND LEMON

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 1 HOUR

SERVES: 4

Ingredients:

About 700g-1kg octopus tentacles

Sea salt and black pepper

Half a lemon

Half an onion

A couple of bay leaves

Olive oil

300g yams

Handful of large green olives, halved

Large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

Another lemon - zest and juice

Method: