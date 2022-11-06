Roasted octopus with olives, parsley and lemon recipe
I feel as if I have an almost moral obligation to write about octopus because absolutely nobody cooks it at home, and I think that’s a terrible shame.
It is among some of the most sustainable seafood around, cheaper by kilo than most other seafood, extremely resilient to the impact of fishing, and they reproduce quickly. Not to mention the fact that it is sweet, delicious and - get this - ridiculously easy to cook.
I like to have a store of it in the freezer because I know that in a pinch, I can throw the frozen tentacles into simmering water, forget about them for 40 minutes or so until tender, then give them a quick roast with whatever takes my fancy. Just remember that octopus, if you are cooking it, needs time to become tender first - so once it yields to a prick with a knife, it’s ready.
I won’t hear any noise about availability being lacking. Sometimes we need to create the demand. Saltwater Seafoods delivers anywhere in New Zealand.
ROASTED OCTOPUS WITH YAMS, OLIVES, PARSLEY AND LEMON
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 1 HOUR
SERVES: 4
Ingredients:
About 700g-1kg octopus tentacles
Sea salt and black pepper
Half a lemon
Half an onion
A couple of bay leaves
Olive oil
300g yams
Handful of large green olives, halved
Large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped
Another lemon - zest and juice
Method:
-
Bring a large saucepan of water up to a simmer over a moderate heat. Add the octopus, a good seasoning of salt and pepper, the lemon, onion, garlic and bay. Leave to simmer gently away for at least 45 minutes, until the octopus is tender.
-
In the meantime, preheat the oven to 200C.
-
Slice the yams into halves or thirds and add to a roasting pan with a good drizzle of oil. Pop into the oven to roast for about 20 minutes, until tender.
-
Once the octopus is done, drain, discarding the lemon and onion. Bring up the oven temperature to 220C on fan grill. Cut the tentacles into chunks. Add to the pan with the yams, drizzle with a little oil and return to the oven for a few more minutes to let everything crisp up.
-
Remove from the oven and allow to cool down a little before transferring to a mixing bowl. Add the olives, parsley, lemon zest, a good squeeze of juice, a drizzle of olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper to taste.
-
Toss everything together quickly before transferring to a platter and serving immediately.
Sunday Magazine