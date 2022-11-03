Sniff, swirl, sip, spit repeat as New Zealand wines put through their paces in Nelson

A total of 845 wines were tasted during a New Zealand Winegrowers event to help select export stars in Nelson on Wednesday.

The tinkle of glasses wheeled about on trollies chimes in your ears. Expert eyes examine gleaming wine legs left after a practised swirl. The smell of top New Zealand vintages hangs in the air.

This feast for the senses was a blind tasting of 845 New Zealand wines at Nelson's Trafalgar Centre on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight panellists were tasked with identifying the best examples of New Zealand wine, to help promote the industry to importers overseas.

While the tasting zone was a place of quiet concentration, behind the scenes was a bustle of activity, with rows of numbered bottles of wine sitting next to tables of gleaming glasses – 2500 were shipped down from Auckland for the New Zealand Winegrowers event.

Emma Jenkins was the lead panelist for the New Zealand Winegrowers blind tasting event in Nelson on Wednesday.

Matt Brock brings out a trolley of wine during the blind tasting at the Trafalgar Centre.

A crew of volunteers from the Nelson wine industry were busy pouring wines from numbered bottles into the corresponding numbered glasses, ready to push the next tasting flight out to be sniffed, swirled and sipped.

Master of wine Emma Jenkins was the lead panellist and said their focus was to find the wines that best represented what the New Zealand industry had to offer, by varietal, region, and even sub-region.

The wine was judged blind to ensure they identified the best based on “quality, not preceding reputation”.

They were looking for the wines that represented their region, while also being of high quality, she said.

“The first thing you’re really looking for is deliciousness ... the purpose of these wines is to be drunk and enjoyed.”

Michael Turner was among the tasting panellists.

New Zealand wines “punch above their weight” internationally, and they were finding the wines that encapsulated that, she said.

“These are the wines that represent their regions and their varieties really, really well.”

New Zealand Winegrowers education and insights manager Felicity Turner said the top-scoring wines would be used to market the industry overseas, providing examples to showcase the industry.

“In order to pour high quality wines we have to know that they’re good.”

The tasting also helped them see how the industry was evolving and the different trends that were emerging.

The panellists were all experts in their fields, and had they skills to identify quality wines – even if it wasn’t to their personal taste, she said.

Previously held in Auckland, they were now shifting the blind tasting around the country, with Nelson the first region to play host.

Wine Nelson chairperson Paul Miles said it was a great opportunity for the Nelson wine community to come together and support the national industry.

“We love to get together, we like being involved ... it’s good to play our part in getting the New Zealand message out internationally.”

Once the blind tasting was done an open tasting was then being held for local industry members, he said.

“It’s great to bring out the community in such a cool way.”

For Jenkins the sign of a great wine was when she thought “I really want to know what that wine is because I really want to buy a bottle” – and she was constantly surprised by the results.

But, after a day of sniff, swirl, sip, spit, repeat most of the panellists would be reaching for a beer or a gin and tonic first, she said.