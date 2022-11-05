Rustic rhubarb custard and ginger cake recipe
Rhubarb is quite the unusual fruit, in fact it is a vegetable (a close relative to sorrel), that we treat like a fruit. It has the most unique flavour, that we all know improves with some sweetness to balance the tartness.
Rhubarb and custard are a fantastic match and in this cake I combine the two. This is a rustic cake, and while it might look quite elaborate, the components come together quite easily, plus some creativity involved to cut the rhubarb pieces to fit the cake.
This cake needs to be prepared ahead to allow cooling and chilling time for the custard to set.
Rhubarb and custard ginger cake
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
For the custard
1¼ cups (375ml) milk
3 tbsp cornflour or custard powder
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 free-range eggs
Ginger cake batter
⅓ cup (70g) packed brown sugar
⅓ cup (80ml) olive oil
½ cup (120ml) natural yoghurt
2 free-range eggs
1½ cups (220g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour)
1½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground ginger
½ tsp mixed spice
Pinch of salt
Rhubarb
5-6 large rhubarb stalks (about 400g)
2 tbsp sugar
Method:
Preheat the oven to 170C (fan 150C). Line the base of a 20cm round cake tin with baking paper and grease the sides.
Prepare the custard. Pour ¼ cup of the milk into a medium saucepan. Add the cornflour/custard powder, sugar and vanilla. Whisk into a smooth paste. Mix in the remaining milk and place over a low to medium heat. Whisk over the heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. The custard will be quite thick, this is purposeful.
Remove the custard from the heat and pour into a bowl to cool a little. Whisk periodically while preparing the cake batter to prevent a skin forming.
Make the cake batter. In a mixing bowl whisk together the sugar, olive oil, yoghurt and eggs until smooth.
-
Add the flour, baking powder, spices and salt and use a spatula to fold together until just combined - don’t over mix. Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin.
Cut the rhubarb stalks in half lengthways to create long thin strips. Cut and trim the rhubarb and arrange in a single layer - red side up - over the cake batter. Sprinkle over 1 tbsp of sugar.
Whisk the two eggs into the now warm custard and pour this over the rhubarb topped cake batter. Arrange a second layer of rhubarb strips on the surface of the custard. Sprinkle with the second tbsp of sugar.
Place in the oven and bake for about 50 minutes until the custard is just set around the sides, while still a little wobbly in the middle. Cool in the tin sitting on a rack. Once cold, transfer to the fridge for at least 6 hours for the custard to lightly set.
To serve, remove the cake tin and use a small serrated knife to carefully cut into wedges. Keep any leftover cake in a container in the fridge and consume within 3 days.
