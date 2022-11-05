Rustic rhubarb custard and ginger cake recipe

It might look elaborate, but the components of this rustic cake come together quite easily.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

Rhubarb is quite the unusual fruit, in fact it is a vegetable (a close relative to sorrel), that we treat like a fruit. It has the most unique flavour, that we all know improves with some sweetness to balance the tartness.

Rhubarb and custard are a fantastic match and in this cake I combine the two. This is a rustic cake, and while it might look quite elaborate, the components come together quite easily, plus some creativity involved to cut the rhubarb pieces to fit the cake.

This cake needs to be prepared ahead to allow cooling and chilling time for the custard to set.

Rhubarb and custard ginger cake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

For the custard

1¼ cups (375ml) milk

3 tbsp cornflour or custard powder

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 free-range eggs

Ginger cake batter

⅓ cup (70g) packed brown sugar

⅓ cup (80ml) olive oil

½ cup (120ml) natural yoghurt

2 free-range eggs

1½ cups (220g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour)

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp mixed spice

Pinch of salt

Rhubarb

5-6 large rhubarb stalks (about 400g)

2 tbsp sugar

Method: