I'm enjoying the chance to eat out. So please just leave us alone

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: We were dining in one of those retro Wellington restaurants. It was Halloween. I had my dinner companions in what I imagined to be thrall to my geopolitical wit and insight.

“The letter from some Democrats calling on President Biden to negotiate with Putin was so horrifying,” I quipped, “it could go trick or treating dressed as itself.”

Turning to the UK I was rising to a fresh punchline when, suddenly, before I could say “Rishi Sunak has the gelled hair of a Ronald Reagan mask”, the waiter leaned in:

“Is everything all right with your meal?”

Well it’s not now, is it? Not now you’ve ruined that joke I stole from the Guardian's Marina Hyde.

When did it become acceptable to do this (stealing jokes and interrupting me)?

I know there are other awful things going on. Families of 13 living in a one-room motel unit. Mortgage interest rates.

What with the war in Ukraine, and the prospect of one in Taiwan, I’m worried about what kind of world we're leaving Keith Richards.

123RF

It’s precisely because the cost of living is going to hell in a hand basket, and it costs so much to go out, that I am motivated to communicate if I am not getting my money's worth.

Front-of-house staff are instructed to deliver these interruptions, and most do it with as much charm as possible. One of my favourite restaurateurs told me they make staff do this because of online reviews.

All it took was one loudmouth leaving a one-star review on Trip Advisor because she never had the opportunity to complain about the spoon.

Stop reading online restaurant reviews. They are written by miserable people and cause restaurants to treat us like airline passengers.

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

The interruption always seems to come at the exact quiet, romantic moment just after I've asked my husband whether we’ll still love each other when we're 64 (maybe) or whether to call it quits sooner (maybe not).

And while we are on the subject of Having A Talk – and who hasn’t ruined a perfectly good meal out by choosing to Have a Talk – here are some more things you need to stop doing (restaurants, that is; husbands have more personalised recommendations).

Do not fill up my glass of wine. Either you’re going to get me drunk or that beautiful Marlborough chardonnay will be wasted on my friend who pretends to enjoy drinking but sits on a single glass all night.

Stop filling the water glasses, too. Leave the bottle. We’re Having A Talk.

123rf

Don’t clear the plates away one by one. We are being polite and leaving the last pork dumpling. Quite soon one of us will cave and grab it, but if you clear one competitor’s plate then he will sit there brooding resentfully about whether to stick around till we’re 64.

I’m trying not to be a snob here. I come from a family of writers and actors, also known as a career in waiting tables and retail. I totally expect to go back to attending tables when these columns have made me enough enemies to be unemployable everywhere else.

In my career, I started at the bottom and successfully worked my way sideways. My longest restaurant stint was in London’s Sloane Square, where the diners were so wealthy they often tried to help themselves to me.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A royal once dined there. When it came time to pay, she signed a napkin with a flourish: “Fergie, The Duchess of York”. I hadn’t then developed the confidence to say, “Listen luv, we’re both princesses here, but it’s still the 80s and soiled napkins can’t be sold on the internet.”

What I probably said was, “And was everything all right with your meal?”

When wealthy and successful diners didn’t pay their bills, the cost came out of our salaries, so I feel you have a right to be a grumpy diner, like me, only if you support paying restaurant workers a living wage.

These days, restaurants will tell you about their service before you even walk through the door: we are vegan, gluten-free, carbon-neutral, gender-balanced, dog-friendly, locally sourced, and sustainable (vegan pizza should come with a bigger warning, in my view).

Supplied

All I want to know is, will you leave us alone?

One of my favourite New Yorker cartoons shows a couple getting ready for bed. The man is taking a call and keeping his hand over the receiver: “It’s the maitre d’ from the restaurant. She wants to know if everything is still all right.”

To paraphrase Christopher Hitchens, I am perfectly aware that there are greater problems facing civilisation than my interrupted dining experience. But this is something we can all change at a stroke.

God knows, we need to believe change is possible.