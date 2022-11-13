'Like kissing mother earth': A master's guide to drinking mezcal

Edmundo Farrera knows his mezcal – and wants everyone else to learn about the spirit too.

Drinking mezcal could be described as “kissing mother earth”. At least that’s what Edmundo Farrera reckons. Jonathan Brookes sat down with the mezcal expert to learn more about this mysterious drink.

I recently sampled a couple of mezcals at La Fuente, a mezcal and wine bar in central Auckland. Owner Edmundo Farerra explained that from one sip to the next, good mezcal can be kaleidoscopic.

“First you taste the valley where the agave plant was grown, next the earth it came from, and then on to taste the cosmos and time.”

I was convinced I needed to spend more time with mezcal, and with Edmundo, so we sat down for a chat.

Edmundo, what is mezcal?

Mezcal is the original spirit of the Americas. Its origins pre-exist the arrival of Spanish colonisation.

There are two points of departure for mezcal. One is the natural fermentation of the agave plant, where the juice will emerge from the core of the plant through the leaves, and then very lightly ferment with the heat of the sun. You can drink it straight from the plant and it is delicious. The Aztecs used agave for several purposes, gastronomically, and ceremonially, they understood the deliciousness of this juice.

They call this aguamiel (honey water). You can go to Mexico city and still drink this today directly from the agave plant. It's stunning, like kissing mother earth.

The second origin came with colonisation and the introduction of distillation. Not long after the Spanish arrived, they brought with them slaves from the Philippines, and the Filipinos brought with them a rum that was made from bamboo and distilled in copper stills. That’s the very origin of the modern production of mezcal, which distils the fermented juice of the agave plant.

What are your first memories of mezcal?

I come from a small town called Nanchital in the Mexican state of Veracruz. But a lot of people from Oaxaca, which is the motherland for mezcal, migrated there to work, including my grandfather who helped raise me. I have very early memories of old clay bottles wrapped in a net, and the smell of mezcal.

Mum gave me my first mezcal when I was 7 years old, but just like half a teaspoon. She was a foodie, a biologist and a Spanish teacher. She appreciated the natural world and hand crafted things. Everything in our house came from indigenous craftspeople, especially the people of Oaxaca, she was really into that culture. So it made sense she wanted me to taste mezcal.

With that taste she flicked the sommelier switch in my 7-year-old mind. I could just not understand how something could be so beautiful and powerful, like pyrotechnics exploding on my palate.

So why should we drink mezcal?

Recently a group of us were celebrating. I served some mezcal, and that was the thing that lifted us all up and made us ride the horse of the night. There’s a euphoria you get out of it. It's like your human energy and the energy that mezcal captures in a bottle become one and make something a little bit bigger for a moment. It's quite special, I absolutely love it.

Is it a drink that’s becoming more popular globally - and why?

It’s super popular. Americans have for a long time popularised Mexican food and drink. American foodies, and specifically sommeliers have been going to Oaxaca for ages. They are fascinated, even more than us, with these agave spirits. They get into it, they study it, a good percentage of American sommeliers, like with wine, can recognise different species of agave in a blind tasting of mezcal. They’ve catapulted the international appreciation of mezcal just by the enjoyment of drinking and sharing it.

That’s the thing, you love sharing mezcal, I drink it with my father-in-law, you drink it with people who are close to you, who mean something to you. It’s a drink that goes with every part of life, you drink it when a baby is born, or at a funeral, it sort of regulates everything, it puts you back at the centre of yourself.

You go to the best restaurants in Mexico city now, and when the drinks trolley comes round at the end of the meal there’s no tequila to be found. It's all mezcal. It’s funny, when I was a kid mezcal was for poor people, and wine and tequila were for the rich, now it's all about mezcal.

What’s the best way to serve it?

A real mezcal drinker will never touch a cocktail. A real mezcal drinker will always have it neat, and sip by sip. Mezcal is so complex. Top producers will say that you only taste mezcal on the second sip, the first sip awakens and prepares your palate, then every sip changes, it's quite dimensional.

Then you also get variation and evolution in the bottle. Especially with a specific species of agave called Mexicano, which is a total mutant. When it's fresh you get riesling-like character, there’s herbs and green chillies, and wonderful texture and vibrancy. Six months later there’s vegetable character, then the vegetables become sweeter, then all of a sudden you taste roots, and then you get mother earth, and then it just keeps changing, and no batch is entirely predictable, it's quite amazing.

Recommendations from Edmundo:

1. Ilegal Joven, Espadin, $110. Great intro to sipping mezcal - smoky, earthy and great texture.

2. Gracias a Dios, Coyote, $160. One of the most fascinating species, this is a mutant, this will vary from green chilli and herbs to sweet vegetables and will continue to evolve into deeper earthier notes.

3. Marcanegra, San Martin, $188. This is what I drink the most - flinty, mineral incredible texture, green veges and herbal spice.