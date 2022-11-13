Roasted cauliflower steaks with harissa, walnut and parsley recipe
As we shed the coats and jumpers, we can also lose some of the carnivorous tendencies that come with dire weather, writes Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering.
I’m starting to worry that my columns are becoming a reductive, weekly rant about the weather. This isn’t wholly unjustified, I don’t think there’s anything that influences my eating habits more (besides, perhaps, a hangover). Now that the sun has decided to stop flirting with us and stick around, I’m relishing the opportunity to go all Peter Rabbit with my diet after a winter of being a T rex.
Maghrebi cuisine, which encompasses most of North Africa, is defined by flavours such as harissa, that warming, often fiery chilli paste (harissa comes from the Arabic “harasa” or to pound), ubiquitous in countries such as Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.
The most credible old school version available here is Le Phare du Cap Bon - comes in little tubes with a lighthouse on the front. There are also some very good locally made versions - Alexandra’s is one to look out for.
I am a little uneasy with the use of the term “steak” in this case, but somehow, the analogy still works. Resist the urge to relegate this to the side. Make it the main event.
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH HARISSA, WALNUT AND PARSLEY
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 1 HOUR
SERVES: 3-4
INGREDIENTS
1 head of cauliflower
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Harissa paste
Thick Greek yoghurt, sour cream, hummus or labneh
Toasted walnuts, roughly chopped
Handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 200°C on bake.
-
Remove any leaves from the cauli and give it a good wash, and pat dry.
-
Slice in half straight down from the top to the base, then, in the same way, slice each half into 2cm thick slices, using the stem as an anchor for each slice so they keep vaguely together.
-
Spread the slices out on an oiled tray and season well with salt and pepper.
-
Take some harissa paste and, using your hands or a kitchen brush, smear about a tbsp onto the slices on both sides.
-
Drizzle with a little more oil and pop into the oven to roast for about 45-60 minutes, until lovely and tender, crisp, and nicely caramelised. Give them as long as they need. I love them soft in the middle and crisp on the outside - just take care not to let them burn.
-
To serve, smear a few tbsp of yoghurt in a thin layer over a serving platter or individual plates. Arrange the cauli on top, then scatter over the walnuts and parsley, drizzle over a little oil, and serve.
Sunday Magazine