Roasted cauliflower steaks with harissa, walnut and parsley recipe

“I love them soft in the middle and crisp on the outside,” writes chef Sam Mannering.

As we shed the coats and jumpers, we can also lose some of the carnivorous tendencies that come with dire weather, writes Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering.

I’m starting to worry that my columns are becoming a reductive, weekly rant about the weather. This isn’t wholly unjustified, I don’t think there’s anything that influences my eating habits more (besides, perhaps, a hangover). Now that the sun has decided to stop flirting with us and stick around, I’m relishing the opportunity to go all Peter Rabbit with my diet after a winter of being a T rex.

Maghrebi cuisine, which encompasses most of North Africa, is defined by flavours such as harissa, that warming, often fiery chilli paste (harissa comes from the Arabic “harasa” or to pound), ubiquitous in countries such as Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

The most credible old school version available here is Le Phare du Cap Bon - comes in little tubes with a lighthouse on the front. There are also some very good locally made versions - Alexandra’s is one to look out for.

I am a little uneasy with the use of the term “steak” in this case, but somehow, the analogy still works. Resist the urge to relegate this to the side. Make it the main event.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH HARISSA, WALNUT AND PARSLEY

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 1 HOUR

SERVES: 3-4

INGREDIENTS

1 head of cauliflower

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Harissa paste

Thick Greek yoghurt, sour cream, hummus or labneh

Toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

Handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

METHOD