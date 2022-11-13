Herby asparagus, broccolini, peas and garlic with hummus recipe

Influenced by this sudden change in weather, and therefore change in eating habits, I’m going by the logic that anything that can go on top of hummus, should.

What I fancy about this approach is that something that appears otherwise insubstantial can suddenly become a meal in its own right.

QUICK HERBY SAUTE OF ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, PEAS AND GARLIC WITH HUMMUS

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 3-4

INGREDIENTS:

Olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely sliced

250g broccolini, roughly chopped

1 bunch of asparagus, woody ends removed

1 cup peas

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Fresh red chilli, finely chopped, to taste

Sea salt and black pepper

Large handful of herbs - dill, flat-leafed parsley, rosemary, tarragon, mint, that sort of thing

Generous dollop or three of hummus

METHOD: