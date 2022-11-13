Herby asparagus, broccolini, peas and garlic with hummus recipe
Influenced by this sudden change in weather, and therefore change in eating habits, I’m going by the logic that anything that can go on top of hummus, should.
What I fancy about this approach is that something that appears otherwise insubstantial can suddenly become a meal in its own right.
QUICK HERBY SAUTE OF ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, PEAS AND GARLIC WITH HUMMUS
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves: 3-4
INGREDIENTS:
Olive oil
3 cloves garlic, finely sliced
250g broccolini, roughly chopped
1 bunch of asparagus, woody ends removed
1 cup peas
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Fresh red chilli, finely chopped, to taste
Sea salt and black pepper
Large handful of herbs - dill, flat-leafed parsley, rosemary, tarragon, mint, that sort of thing
Generous dollop or three of hummus
METHOD:
In a large frying pan over a moderately high heat, add a few tbsp of oil and let it heat up before adding the garlic. Gently saute for a minute or 2 until fragrant, but not coloured, then follow with the broccolini and asparagus.
Fry for barely another 2 or so minutes, just to get a bit of a sizzle on, then add the peas, and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes until just warmed through - you want everything to retain a crisp crunch, so take care not to overcook.
Add the lemon juice and zest, and enough chilli and salt and pepper to taste, and remove from the heat. Fold in the herbs.
Add a great big dollop of hummus to a platter, then spoon the asparagus mix over the top. Drizzle with oil, and serve immediately.
