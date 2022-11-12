Flash-cooked asparagus with egg salad recipe
This is my go-to method to cook asparagus, using a high heat and quick cook time. It retains the flavour of the produce while not overcooking.
I use the same method for broccoli, cauliflower, silver beet and kale, adjusting the cook time to suit the vegetable.
The egg salad topping is quite wonderful, the added crunch from the sliced almonds completes this dish perfectly. It would also make a great sandwich filling, or you could even roll the asparagus and egg salad in bread for some fancy asparagus rolls. Now we are talking.
Flash-cooked asparagus with egg salad
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 18 minutes
Serves: 4 as a side
Ingredients:
4 free-range eggs
3 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt
Squeeze of lemon juice, about 1 tbsp
1 heaped tsp dijon mustard
½ tsp smoked paprika
Salt and cracked pepper
½ celery stalk, finely chopped
¼ red onion, finely chopped
2-3 pickled gherkins, finely chopped
Handful fresh dill, chives and/or parsley, (3 tbsp) chopped
2 bunches of asparagus (500g), tough stalks trimmed
Olive oil (about 2 tsp)
Boiling water (about 3 tbsp)
2 tbsp toasted sliced almonds (optional)
Method:
-
First prepare the egg salad. Place the eggs into a small saucepan, cover with water and secure a lid. Bring to a boil. Remove the lid, turn down the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 6 minutes. Drain and cover the eggs with cold water to cool.
-
In a bowl place the mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice, mustard and paprika. Mix to combine, then season to taste. Add extra lemon juice if needed to balance the flavour.
-
Add the prepared celery, red onion, gherkins and herbs and mix together. Peel the eggs, roughly chop and add to the bowl. Fold together. Check taste again and adjust as needed with extra salt and pepper.
-
Now cook the asparagus. Heat a large frying pan over a high heat. Once hot add the asparagus, drizzle with oil and add a splash of boiling water. Season with salt and pepper then immediately cover with lid and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid, shake the pan, and continue to cook for another 1-3 minutes until any remaining moisture has evaporated and the asparagus is tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife (the cooking time will depend on the size of the asparagus spears).
-
Tip the cooked asparagus onto a serving plate. Spoon over the egg salad and sprinkle with the sliced almonds (if using). Serve warm or cold.
