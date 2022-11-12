Flash-cooked asparagus with egg salad recipe

The egg also makes a great sandwich filling – you could even roll the asparagus and egg salad in bread for some fancy asparagus rolls.

This is my go-to method to cook asparagus, using a high heat and quick cook time. It retains the flavour of the produce while not overcooking.

I use the same method for broccoli, cauliflower, silver beet and kale, adjusting the cook time to suit the vegetable.

The egg salad topping is quite wonderful, the added crunch from the sliced almonds completes this dish perfectly. It would also make a great sandwich filling, or you could even roll the asparagus and egg salad in bread for some fancy asparagus rolls. Now we are talking.

Flash-cooked asparagus with egg salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 18 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Smoked salmon, asparagus & potato salad

* Recipe: Shakshuka eggs with chickpeas and silverbeet

* Recipes: Autumn kedgeree and pickled eggs



Ingredients:

4 free-range eggs

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt

Squeeze of lemon juice, about 1 tbsp

1 heaped tsp dijon mustard

½ tsp smoked paprika

Salt and cracked pepper

½ celery stalk, finely chopped

¼ red onion, finely chopped

2-3 pickled gherkins, finely chopped

Handful fresh dill, chives and/or parsley, (3 tbsp) chopped

2 bunches of asparagus (500g), tough stalks trimmed

Olive oil (about 2 tsp)

Boiling water (about 3 tbsp)

2 tbsp toasted sliced almonds (optional)

Method: