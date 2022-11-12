Glow in the dark: How competitive barbecuing took off

It’s lonesome at night. There’s just you out there under the stars at 2am, getting the food for the day underway. You, the stars, the glow of the barbecue. It’s lonesome and, damn, it feels good.

Come competition day, though, that’s a whole different thing. You and your teammates arrive the day before, set up the pits and the gazebo, get your meat checked off by the judges, head back to where you’re staying, start prepping the meat, hit the sack hopefully before midnight, get up again at 3am, head to the site, crank up the solid fuel barbecue pits.

Cook.

It’s totally understandable, given the punishing schedule, that Cambridge woman Rebecca Blackstock needs a couple of coffees to get herself going in the small hours. She’s a bit legendary in the Girlmours BBQ Girls team for needing a kickstart – it seems she can barely speak first thing otherwise. Two coffees later, though, she’s bouncing, and they’re all up and at it.

Blackstock is also legendary for being a bag of nerves on competition day. Dry retching is not unusual. It’s just as well her protein, chicken, is first up. If it was the last she would be a cot case, her teammates reckon.

Terrible nerves every single time. And then the cook’s done, you’ve served up your best to the judges, it’s out of your hands. Now you love it. Of course you’ll do it again.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Heather Davies got the ball rolling with a post on Facebook.

Meet the Girlmours, newbies to the competitive barbecue scene and holding their own. In August last year, they were brought together by a lockdown post on the Waikato Barbecue Alliance Facebook page when Morrinsville dairy farmer Heather Davies proposed a women’s team. That post also roped in Gilmours Hamilton owner-operator Dayne Riddell as an enthusiastic sponsor. Hence the team name.

They’re the first all-women team in the NZ Barbecue Alliance competition, and others are starting to join them.

Blackstock cooks the chicken, Davies the brisket, Kirsty Larkin-Heald the pork and Charlotte Hughes the ribs.

They started with a goal of not coming last, and succeeded; in fact they were judged best new team in their first competition early in the year. Since then, they’ve been holding their own.

There’s a lot of US-derived terminology in barbecue competition. Getting a call means you’re in the top 10 or 15. There’s also taking a walk. That’s if you’re in the top three or five, depending on the competition, and walk up on stage to collect a trophy. Larkin-Heald took a walk when she cooked for the first time with the team at Taranaki in August. There have been other walks for the team during the year as well.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Kirsty Larkin-Heald took out third in her first cook.

Competition, with all its intensity, its rules and terminology, is a vastly different experience from home barbecuing. “At home you're feeding, I don't know, anywhere between four and 20 people,” says Larkin-Heald, who lives on a lifestyle block outside Te Awamutu. “And they're having a really great time – pressure's off, you can really enjoy it. I could put a pork shoulder on at home and forget about it and serve it 12 hours later, and it's perfect.”

Come competition, though, you’re lighting the barbecue around 3am, and then battling not only your competition, but the conditions and sometimes the challenge you’ve had in sourcing meat.

Regardless, you have to serve up four dishes, at one-hour intervals. You’ve got six judges at the table to serve six perfect portions to. And they only take one bite. That’s some kind of pressure.

It actually starts days earlier. You know what your protein cut is going to be and you practise and practise it until your kids can’t face another half chicken. You head off on the Friday, compete over the weekend, return home shattered. And then, within a few weeks, you do it again.

Partly – possibly mainly – you do it again because of the camaraderie, the feeling of family. Competitors support each other, and the Girlmours team says that includes one of the leading lights of the scene, Jared Macdonald, currently also appearing as a TV judge on Cooks on Fire. He’s one of the few in New Zealand making a living from barbecuing, by dint of his two Texas Pete’s Barbecue Joint restaurants in Hamilton and his self-designed Octopit barbecue.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Jared Macdonald with an Octopit.

Macdonald, who is a big guy with a big beard to match, essentially everyone’s idea of the pitmaster, knows that right now he is one of the two best barbecue cooks in New Zealand. He knows that because he and More Better Barbecue teammate Mike Ledingham are top of the New Zealand competition leaderboard, putting them on course to become 2022 grand champions.

Macdonald, a qualified chef, has also cooked competitively overseas. The Waikato man casts his mind back to 2019 when he was heading home to New Zealand from Memphis. He’d been on a trip with a purpose, to compete in a world championship barbecue competition, and it had gone well.

He was the Kiwi in a team of Virginians cooking in the homeland of barbecuing, under head cook Tuffy Stone, nicknamed “The Professor”.

At the airport afterwards, the conversation went a bit like this:

Hi sir, where are you going?

Back to New Zealand.

Oh, what have you been doing over here in Memphis?

I've been cooking at the World Championships.

How did you do?

Our team won.

The volume instantly cranks up. “Hey, look, everybody. This guy's team won!”

Macdonald recalls the moment. “They announced it at the airport and everybody starts cheering. I was quite embarrassed.”

Supplied/Waikato Times Smoke, heat, barbecue.

That’s how seriously Americans take barbecuing. It’s one of the only true American cuisines, according to Macdonald, developed by poorer people cooking cuts no one else wanted and in Texas by cowboys. It’s about slow cooking of secondary meats, and competitions have been running in the southeastern States for generations. The concept is simple: use wood and charcoal to barbecue two large meat cuts and two small cuts. Large are pork shoulder and brisket, and small are chicken and pork ribs.

Partly thanks to food channel coverage, interest in solid-fuel barbecuing grew through the 2010s. The turning point for competition in this part of the world came with the inaugural Meatstock in Port McQuarrie in 2016, with the competition coming to Auckland the following year. “I remember rocking up to Meatstock in 2017 thinking that it was going to be me against some other guy,” Macdonald says. “I didn't realise that there were all these closet pitmasters, that came out of the woodwork to have a crack at cooking against each other. So that event was sort of the birth of competitive barbecue cooking in New Zealand.”

It’s taken off. He says the NZ Barbecue Alliance, which was set up as the sanctioning body for so-called low and slow competitive barbecue, has 48,000 members on its Facebook page, and up to 50 teams compete at regular cookoffs throughout the country.

Last year, More Better Barbecue were reserve grand champs; and they’re not aiming to repeat that second place.

Supplied/Waikato Times Jared Macdonald and teammate Mike Ledingham.

You have to continually evolve and improve, because everyone around you is doing the same. Macdonald and Ledingham write a list of everything they think they did wrong, before they get to the prizegiving, and apply that to the next cook.

“At some point, someone's going to come in and waste us. But up until then, I'll just keep pushing myself.”

You do what it takes. Macdonald has airfreighted in briskets from Idaho and also from Queensland, where he reckons they produce the world’s best. “I know it's going to cost me 300 bucks for the brisket but I'm going to get a really good product.”

Pork is a different story. He buys his from Magills in Te Awamutu because they use free-range duroc and the butcher cuts it to his specifications.

For a pitmaster, it’s about knowing the product from its butchering right through to when it gets presented to the judges on a bed of parsley in a 9 inch by 9 inch recyclable sugarcane box.

There are three judging criteria. The first is presentation, the second, which is double weighted, is the texture or tenderness of the meat. The third, triple weighted, is taste, which takes into account the sauce, the seasoning and the actual meat.

So a pitmaster has a broad skill set. Part lumberjack, part fire cook, part butcher, part chef.

The bed of parsley is for contrast of colour. “We want the judges to look at it and we want that meat to pop in front of their eyes.

“So I guess your fifth role as a pitmaster is a part florist.”

There's a thousand things to get right, he says. “The team that wins will be the one that screws the least of them up.”

Supplied/Waikato Times It all starts with top presentation on a bed of parsley.

As tense as competitive barbecuing can be, it is also a hobby. “We don't go and play rugby on the weekend, we go and play barbecue,” says Girlmours’ Charlotte Hughes.

It must be an expensive hobby, though.

Is that a good segue for our sponsors? one of them asks, to general laughter. Between them, they rattle off several sponsor names. Open to having more, they say, “as long they’re not direct competitors with our already loving wonderful sponsors”.

A hire company would be good. “If you’ve got trailers, come see us.”

But, yeah, it’s expensive, particularly the outlay for the pits, though they also get used at home. The pits they cook on could cost anywhere between $1100 and $3500.

On top of that come transport costs, entry fee, accommodation and meat and fuel costs, not to mention loss of income from not working Fridays.

Macdonald’s team hosted BBQ Mania at the end of October, alongside the A&P Show in Hamilton, with prizemoney around $11,000, making sponsorship crucial.

This weekend’s competition, Let There Be Meat, with a flight to Christchurch, will be particularly expensive for the Waikato contingent.

Supplied Jared Macdonald with fellow Cooks on Fire judges Nici Wickes and Ganesh Raj

But that city has been a happy hunting ground for the Girlmours’ Hughes, a Cambridge dairy technologist. Time for some more terminology. There’s the long and slow cooks of secondary cuts for the NZBA (New Zealand Barbecue Alliance) and then there’s steaks and ancillaries for the SCA (Steak Cookoff Association), which is slightly more akin to the Cooks on Fire series. Hughes will be heading to Texas in March to compete in the SCA world champs in both categories, having gained golden tickets from a Christchurch competition in August.

Whatever the comp, whether it’s low and slow cooking or hot and fast, it’s all about using solid fuel, and using gas at home is unthinkable for the women from Girlmours.

Not that they haven’t in the past. “Gas had a time and a place, right?” says Hughes. “When I was growing up my parents always had a gasser and that's how I learned to cook pork chops and that's how I would cook steak.”

But you’d never catch them on a gasser now. It’s all wood and charcoal. The wood is sourced locally. Put it to one side, let it season and 12 months later it will be beautiful. Different woods impart different flavours. Blackstock and Hughes used the wrong one by accident at the Brewtown competition in Wellington, burning maple instead of cherry. It didn’t hurt – they got three calls.

Jared Macdonald, for his part, remembers his dad switching from charcoal to LPG and never going back because of the convenience.

But now there’s a revitalisation of solid wood cooking. “I think it's been driven by the fact that we're working on computers, we're stuck in our cubicles, we're looking for a way to reconnect with our primitive past.”

That said, he’s pretty happy with a salad and one of his favourites is smoked orange kumara done on the barbecue.

The future of meat is lower volumes and higher quality. “Let's not just gorge on it as we have in the past. Let's take a smaller serving, and put a lot of effort into making it fantastic. And let's look at some of these other things we can do to supplement our meals. Because whether you like it or not, eating a lot of meat is not good for you,” he says.

“But I don't see that anyone's going to give up eating steak anytime soon. I mean, it tastes amazing.”

Then this typical Kiwi bloke, who likes a good burger and thinks barbecued lamb is amazing, springs a surprise. “We have to accept that alternative proteins are the future,” he says. That could include the kind of plant-based meat alternatives offered by US-based Impossible. “We're currently talking to Impossible to actually see if we can be the first restaurant in New Zealand to do an Impossible brisket. If Impossible can get me a brisket, I'll happily cook it, and if customers want it, I'll feed it to them.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Rebecca Blackstock does the barbecuing at home.

Meanwhile, on the Girlmours home fronts, meat is front and centre as the women do the barbecuing. “My husband, love him to bits, but I met him and he burnt a steak,” says Blackstock, who works in building. “I was like, that’s it, he’s not touching the grill again.”

Larkin-Heald says she got into barbecuing because she enjoys cooking for family and friends. She and her partner grow as much of their own food as they can, including most of their proteins. Mind you, she has other demands on her time as a midwife and part-time butcher’s assistant at a family-run Te Awamutu butchery.

“She's winning the busy Olympics,” remarks one of her mates.

Barbecuing is therapy, they reckon.

“We all work so hard, and then lighting that pit, and just the smoke and the visual of the glowing coals,” says Davies. “It’s so sensory.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Charlotte Hughes loves firing up the barbecue under the stars.

Maybe they’re all pyromaniacs, the women joke.

“You’ve got to be careful, you’re leaning in and you see the blue smoke come out,” says Blackstock, who barbecues most weekends and during the week when she can. “Barbecuing gives us time to stop. You’re just focusing on your meat. It's time away.”

Hughes: “When you light a fire at 2 o'clock in the morning because you're serving lunch for 30 people and the stars are out and it's pitch black but [for] the stars, and there's this glowing chimney staring back at you, and it's the only thing that staring back at you, it’s real heaven, a bliss.”

“It's probably quite primitive, isn't it?” says Davies. “It goes right back to sitting in a cave poking at a fire.”

“I'm going to be honest, barbecuing is addictive,” says Blackstock. “You want to do it. You enjoy doing it. You have fun.”