16 Kiwi restaurants and bars included in prestigious 50 Best Discovery list

Huhu grubs for dessert, anyone? It's on the menu at Amisfield.

Sixteen Kiwi bars and restaurants have been featured on the 50 Best Discovery list, an extension of the prestigious 50 Best Restaurants list.

The New Zealand entries include some of the usual suspects of our dining scene, including Cuisine Good Food Awards 2022 Restaurant of the Year, Amisfield in Central Otago, Auckland fine-diner Pasture and Monique Fiso’s multi-award winning Wellington restaurant Hiakai, as well as some more casual spots.

Al Brown’s Sky City oyster joint Depot, which was dropped from Metro magazine’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants list this year, makes the Discovery list, as do Wellington stalwarts Ortega Fish Shack and Noble Rot, and North Shore bistro The Engine Room.

Ben Bayly’s Commercial Bay venture Ahi, Ponsonby’s stylish Japanese spot Cocoro and Wanaka tapas bar Kika round out the Kiwi restaurants.

New Zealand bars on the list are, in Auckland, Caretaker, Clipper and Deadshot, Hawthorn Lounge and Crumpet in the capital and Christchurch’s The Last Word.

Simon Maude/Stuff Off this year’s Metro Top 50 list, Depot has been included in the international 50 Best Discovery list.

Introduced in 2019, the 50 Best Discovery list comprises restaurants and bars that were well-liked by the 50 Best list’s 1080 judges but did not achieve sufficient votes to crack the top 50.

The unranked Discovery list features 1600 venues in 75 countries. Aimed at foodie tourists, it can be searched according to a variety of criteria.

Geranium restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, was named best restaurant in the world in this year’s 50 Best List. No New Zealand restaurant has ever featured.