Marshmallows on your yams? New Zealand embraces Thanksgiving

Larry Keim is the first to admit pumpkin pie is an acquired taste, though still recommends everyone give it a go.

Sort of spicy, sort of sweet, the dish is a traditional must-have on American Thanksgiving tables and the one thing the retired Marine says he’s nostalgic about.

The pies always vary depending on who makes them, he says, some have extra sugar, others have less cinnamon, though all include a topping of whipped cream.

“I love it even though my wife dislikes it intensely.”

123rf A Thanksgiving Parade is held in Plymouth, home of “the first Thanksgiving”.

Keim has been living in New Zealand since 2005, swapping California for Raumati Beach where he lives with his wife.

Right now, just like he does every year, the chair of the NZ American Association is looking forward to joining dozens of other Kiwi Americans who’ll travel to Wellington for a taste of home. Numbers have dropped in recent times due to the pandemic but the annual meal still draws a crowd.

“We used to have a pumpkin pie contest but at one time we had 22 pies which got to be a bit much.”

Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 and a three-day feast between English colonists and the Wampanoag people in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Back then, it was venison and corn attendants dined on and while surviving documents reference wildfowl, historians believe it was likely duck or goose, not turkey, on the menu.

The celebration was made an official US holiday in 1941 and is always held on the fourth Thursday of November. Turkey is now not just on the menu but the centrepiece of the feast.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post A turkey, accompanied by Melania Trump and a bird called Corn, appears at The White House on Thanksgiving eve.

Although the president pardons a bird on the eve of the celebration, about 40 million of its mates are eaten in the US every Thanksgiving. They’re joined by US$96m (NZ $156m) worth of stuffing and 32.2 million dinner rolls.

By the way, it was a Thanksgiving turkey mistake that kick-started the frozen dinner market now worth more than an annual US$1.2b (NZ $1.9B).

When someone at The Swanson Company miscalculated the American appetite for the birds in 1953, 260 tonnes were left over. Salesman Gerry Thomas ordered 5000 aluminium trays and, with portions of turkey, peas and sweet potatoes, the rest was history.

The popularity of turkey encompasses the entire country but Keim says how it’s cooked depends on where you are in the US. He’s had it roasted, brined and barbecued; the latter was in Texas with a spicy Mexican-American influence.

“I’ve even seen the whole things wrapped in bacon for crying out loud.”

While Keim’s expecting about 30 people will turn up for the association’s traditional meal this year, back in the US the holiday is a massive celebration with a buildup equivalent to New Zealand’s Christmas.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving favourite.

“It’s the most travelled holiday, bringing people together and the one time everyone comes home.”

As a child he’d spend the morning watching the televised parade held by Macy’s in New York; the rest of the day was spent preparing and eating the meal, then everyone would collapse in front of the gridiron​ in the afternoon.

“But really the whole point of Thanksgiving is getting together to reflect on the year and be grateful for what you have.”

And while the celebration may be curiously foreign for non-Americans in NZ, Keim says its unwritten rules are universal for any family gathering.

“The two things you don't want to discuss are politics and religion. Try to avoid any mention of those.”

When Ryan Hammond first started catering Thanksgiving in Auckland it was almost exclusively Americans forming her customer base. Now at least half of those customers are Kiwis just keen to try out the food.

SUPPLIED Auckland restaurant Morepork American BBQ is serving traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year.

That growing-popularity aside, New Zealand celebrations don’t hold a candle to those in her home state of New Jersey.

“It’s the start of the holiday season really, and bigger than Christmas.”

The holiday has spawned another, unofficial, celebration called ‘Friendsgiving’ which is held in the days following Thanksgiving and is pretty much self-explanatory. Hammond and her family tend to save their stomachs for that occasion because on the actual day they’re too busy cooking for customers.

This year, the owner of Morepork American BBQ in Auckland will be dishing up traditional favourites including turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and string bean casserole. The latter is one of two personal favourites and she’s quick to explain how easy it is to make.

“Take green beans, mix them with a mushroom soup base, fry shallots, then mix it all together. Pour it into the pan with more onions on top and bake it.”

Her other favourite is candied yams, made by coating the vegetables with sugar and butter then baking them. If you want to be really traditional, marshmallows should be added before the dish goes in the oven.

“We don't do that in the restaurant because we don’t want to scare people.”