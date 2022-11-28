The countdown is on for Xmas - Here’s how you can help everyone enjoy it

As Christmas approaches this year, and many families look forward to gathering around the barbeque or the dinner table, for some, the cost of putting on a celebration for their whānau is daunting. and it's no secret that it's been a tough year for Kiwis with inflation continuing to put pressure on household budgets. That's why Countdown is stepping up its efforts with The Salvation Army, boosting the coffers of The Foodbank Project by $200,000, while asking Kiwis to do what they can so everyone gets the merriest of Christmases as we close out a tough 2022.

Fondly known as the Sallies, The Salvation Army needs little introduction and has fought the good fight against poverty in New Zealand since 1883. The Sallies provide a range of community services encompassing family stores, food banks, accommodation, welfare, addiction support, and employment training. The Foodbank Project brings together the Sallies and leading supermarket brand Countdown to help keep food banks stocked with nutritious, quality food, all year round

The beauty of The Foodbank Project is it makes giving easy: you can donate from the comfort of your desk or couch, simply by logging on to www.foodbank.org.nz/, making a donation, or choosing in-demand items as if doing internet shoppingYou can also donate non-perishable goods instore at any Countdown from Invercargill to Kaikohe

Countdown services the groceries donated by generous Kiwis on The Foodbank Project and the supermarket makes no profit on these items. Once you've made a donation,he goods are delivered to Salvation Army foodbanks across the motu free of charge,and then food parcels are packed and passed on to those in need.

As Kiwis have demonstrated over the last couple of years, we're a generous bunch, with big hearts and a willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. In the 2021 Christmas Appeal alone, kind-hearted Kiwis donated more than $550,000 worth of groceries through The Foodbank Project - enough to purchase 6000 large food parcels, each one providing a family of four enough food for three to five days.

This year, the message is clear, that good things happen when we give together, and that every donation, big or small, makes a difference to someone's life and to their Christmas celebrations.

With surf, sand, summer, Pav and all things good and Kiwi on the cards this festive season, let's all spare a thought for those doing it tough. And while thoughts are good, actions are better. Support The Foodbank Project and Countdown's Christmas Appeal in the best way possible, by giving what you can and knowing that no matter your contribution, it will bring a smile to the face of someone this Christmas.

Donate instore or online. Visit The Foodbank Project: www.foodbank.org.nz/.