100-year-old bratwurst recipe passed through generations now available for Kiwis

Hurunui Farms has been able to get its hands on a 100-year-old bratwurst recipe to bring traditional German food to Canterbury.

It’s not often a recipe passed through generations leaves its family, let alone the country it’s in.

But for a German butcher based in Canterbury, it didn’t take much to get his hands on a 100-year-old bratwurst recipe – and it’s helped create some good old-fashioned sausages.

Hurunui Farms owner Timo Christophersen has just released his first Thuringer bratwurst based on a recipe from a “well-known” butchery in north Germany’s Flensburg, on the border with Denmark.

It was an “awesome” butcher that always had great quality products, but “sadly” closed down recently, he said.

Wife Jonna said the recipe had been handed down from generation to generation “since they first started making the sausages in 1920”.

“We were very fortunate to get hold of the recipe as my mother knew one of the butchers.”

The butcher knew the recipe would end up on the other side of the world and said it was “really exciting”, she said.

“He was happy to help.”

SUPPLIED Tim and Jonna Christophersen are originally from Germany and have brought their traditional approach to meat to Canterbury.

The Christophersen​ family has been farming in the Hurunui district, in North Canterbury, for several, but until recently their main focus had always been their Hurunui Omegga eggs.

Four months ago Timo Christophersen recognised he had a dream bigger – he wanted to include meat from his farm of cattle and beef. At the start of November, that wish became a reality.

The meat is sourced from his 110-hectare farm in Hawarden, as well as local friends’ farms, and the butchery facility is in Woodend, in the Waimakariri district.

Customers can order online or access some products from selected Four Square and New World supermarkets.

SUPPLIED The thuringer bratwurst is the first German sausage in production by Hurunui Farms.

Getting the business’ first German sausage out to the public took two weeks of trial and error, and now other varieties of bratwurst were also in the pipeline, Christophersen said.

“There are heaps of different styles of bratwurst.”

The style made depended on the cut of meet used, the temperature it was processed at, the spices added and how much salt was put in.

Salt was one of the main differences between New Zealand and German sausages, he said.

“When we looked at German and New Zealand recipes, the New Zealand ones have always almost four times more salt in it than our recipes.”

German sausages were mainly made from pork, had more meat flavour and “don’t have this huge aftertaste of spices or salt”, he said.

Christophersen was also importing seasoning and marinades from Germany to add traditional flavours to the meats, which were often done “a little bit different” by the farm’s butcher, Marcel Van Arendonk.

Van Arendonk put “a lot of heart” into his work, Christophersen said, and was a very experienced butcher, having owned a butchery in Nelson and worked as a supermarket butcher.