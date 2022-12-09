New ice cream flavour infused with Flight Coffee - we put it to the test

Stuff staff try out a new ice cream - Deep South’s Aspiring Caramel Frappé ice cream is a collaboration between Flight Coffee and New Zealand Creameries.

Despite rain drizzling across the capital, Wellingtonians crowded into The Hangar coffee shop on Friday to try a new ice cream flavour blending its speciality coffee with caramel ice cream.

With more than 400 coffee roasters now operating across New Zealand, Flight Coffee director and founder Nick Clark​wanted to do something “to stand out” and expand the definition of coffee.

The request to collaborate on a new ice cream flavour with the New Zealand Creameries team came at the perfect time. “It’s not just coffee,” he said. “It’s a new talking point.”

The resulting combination – Deep South’s Aspiring Caramel Frappé ice cream – is infused with Flight coffee, crunchy caramel pieces and a buttery caramel ripple.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff From left: Ari Penberthy and Lorelle Puklowski from New Zealand Creameries alongside Nick Clark and Richard Corney of Flight Coffee, with their new collab – Deep South’s Aspiring Caramel Frappé ice cream infused with coffee.

Clark chose their original blend, Bomber, as the coffee to be featured in the caramel frappé. It’s flavour profile included the big sweetness and creamy texture that made it the “perfect all-rounder”.

“We’re both New Zealand businesses who aspire to be the best at our game, using top quality ingredients to make amazing products.”

A “big texture guy”, he also said the ice cream combined the richness of the coffee with the crunch of the caramel pieces and the swirl of the caramel ripple.

Bruce Mackay/STUFF Hanger, the home of Flight Coffee, has collaborated with New Zealand Creameries and the result - Deep South’s Aspiring Caramel Frappé ice cream - is enough to make your mouth water.

“You’ve got smooth creamy, coffee caramel and then that crunch to follow through.”

Ari Penberthy​, of New Zealand Creameries, when developing his caramel frappé recipe felt it was missing something.

That’s when the former Wellingtonian had the idea to partner with Flight Coffee to create something new to showcase Aotearoa’s great coffee in a “more fun, indulgent” way.

Penberthy said there were many flavour compounds in coffee and they had worked with Flight Coffee to create a concentrate which could be added to the ice cream.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellingtonians had a chance to try the new flavour themselves at The Hangar on Dixon St, on Friday morning.

He’d been surprised by feedback from people who had tried it, including those who normally didn’t like coffee, who’d found it a hit.

Dene Brosnan​, of New Zealand Creameries, said it was “like your favourite iced coffee, but in a bowl or a cone”.

It also proved popular with those at the Hamilton Fieldays last week and staff at Stuff’s Wellington office were equally impressed with some coming back for seconds (and thirds).

Wellingtonians were invited to try out the flavour on Friday with the 1000 scoops on offer going down a treat.