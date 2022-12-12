Southlanders some of the lucky few to taste-test whitebait caviar

David Cooper of Manāki Whitebait serves up whitebait caviar fritters during the Ocean Beach launch.

Whitebait caviar is coming to table near you – provided you’re a southerner.

The newly-launched Manāki Whitebait farm at Bluff’s Ocean Beach is already looking beyond its goals of providing a year-round commercial supply of farmed whitebait.

Its feedstock of giant kōkopu fish, which provide the juvenile whitebait, produces more eggs than can be productively developed into the whitebait stage.

So eggs stripped from the females – that’s caviar – are on the horizon as a product in themselves, general manager Paul Decker has confirmed.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Farmed whitebait has potential to provide year-round supply to consumers.

It was not yet ready for market, and there was still product testing to be done to make sure the caviar satisfied MPI food compliance standards and had an acceptable shelf life, he said.

And when it happened, it would be the southerners who would be the first supplied, with northerners needing to wait their patience for a while.

”We want to be locals supporting locals ... these will not be heading to Auckland in a hurry.’’

At the Ocean Beach launch on this week, some of the caviar had been cooked fritter-style for attendees.

A couple of chefs had also been working with Manāki on recipes as well, he said, and while such recipes were secret at this stage the results had been “very tasty’’.

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff Giant kokopu eggs with developing fish.

Decker said that with the farmed whitebait itself, the first question everyone asked was how it tasted compared to the wild.

“And so far nobody who’s tasted it has been able to tell me the difference between ours and the wild ones,

If he said theirs was better everyone would say he was biased, he acknowledged.

“But of course they’re better – I knew their mother and father.’’

Transporting the initial breedstock of 1000 giant kōkopu from the Warkworth facility where they had been farmed to the company’s new Ocean Beach base had been a major undertaking in itself.

Flying them would have been prohibitively expensive so for them to survive a three-day truck trip meant the company had to create a life-support system that would work not only on the road but during down-time such as on the ferry and when drivers were resting overnight.

They had arrived with a zero mortality rate.

The company, which draws on the technical expertise of scientist Dr Tagried Kurwie, aims to be supplying fresh, sustainably farmed whitebait for consumption from February, but says it may take six months before the product starts reaching the wider market.