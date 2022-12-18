6 Christmas Day bubbles to get your festive fizz on

Sparkling times of the year call for sparkling drinks to celebrate - but there is more out there than just Champagne.

Sure Champagne is good, but have you tried a vouvray brut or a pet nat cider? Outside of the traditional (and geographic) confines of “those” French bubbles, there is a world of fizzy options.

Some are indeed from Europe, while others are made here in Aotearoa. Take a dive and enjoy something new this silly season.

The go-to one: Quartz Reef, Methode Traditionnelle Zero Dosage, $39

Sparkling wine is usually wine with a purpose. We drink it to mark special moments in time. It needs to be reliably delicious. No-one wants to sit around discussing the various merits of your glass of bubbles as you drink to the new year, the newlyweds, a newborn, or getting older.

Everyone needs a go-to bubbles, and this is mine: a champagne style 60/40 blend of pinot noir and chardonnay. Biodynamically farmed and expertly crafted by Rudi Bauer and the team at Quartz Reef in Central Otago.

“Dosage” is the measure of sugar added to the bottle as the final step in the process before the wine is released to market. Champagne is categorised from least to most sugar added, as “brut-nature”, “extra-brut”, “brut”, “extra-dry”, “demi-sec”, “sec” or “doux”.

By far the most popular category is brut, which can mean up to 12 grams per litre of added sugar, and most of the big marques sit closer to the higher end of that category. Zero dosage, however, means there’s no sugar added, which makes this methode refreshingly crisp and precise. But there’s no lack of body, with plenty of complex green apple and citrus fruit character coming from the carefully ripened fruit.

The complex (in a good way) one: Kumeu River, Kumeu Cremant, $48

From West Auckland masters of chardonnay, this is a real treat. Chardonnay/pinot noir 60/40, each year the wine is made from a blend of grapes from that year’s harvest, and aged wine kept in perpetual reserve.

The perpetual reserve is topped up with wine from the most recent vintage each time it is drawn upon to make a new blend ready for bottling and second fermentation. The result of this reserve process is to add complexity and texture to the finished wine. Dry and full-bodied, with a balance of toasty oxidative notes, salinity and floral aromas.

The luxe one: No 1 Family Estate, Reserve, $38

Daniel Le Brun (whose wines are bottled under the No 1 Family Estate label, not the Daniel Le Brun label, from which he parted ways in 1996 and is now owned by Lion Nathan) has been making methode traditionnelle wines in Marlborough for close to four decades.

His family in Champagne have been making wines in the same way for a lot longer. This blanc de blanc, which refers to the fact the wine is made exclusively of chardonnay, is from a small number of bottles that each year are reserved for extended ageing on lees.

Lees are expired yeasts, which give wines made this way their toasty, brioche aromas. In general, the longer the wine spends on lees the more that complexity develops. In this case, the wine has spent five and half years on lees before being released to the market, making for a luxurious drinking experience.

The classic French one: Champalou, Vouvray Brut, $44

Another methode traditionnelle, from the appellation of Vouvray, which is arguably the most famous of chenin blanc growing villages, this has plenty of almond and white flower aromatics, backed with refined chalky minerality. A Loire classic!

The natural one: Domaine Breton, Elle est pas Bulle, La Vie?, $53

Catherine and Pierre Breton (and now their kids) popularised natural wine from Loire valley before we even really knew what that was. Their chenin blancs also come from Vouvray. This one is made bubbly in a different way.

Unlike methode traditionnelle wines, which are fermented a second time in bottle to make them fizz, with petillant naturel, the wine is put in bottle before the first ferment is finished and sealed under crown cap. The gas from that ferment is trapped in the bottle, making the wine sparkling.

Sometimes these wines are left with their lees intact, but in this case the wine has been disgorged making it clean and clear with bright, fresh fruit.

The fruity one: Fruit Cru, ‘Quinze’ Pet Nat Cider, $25

Wellington-based Fruit Cru source premium, and sometimes rarely seen, organic fruit, and craft delicious sparkling ciders using techniques normally used to make petillant naturel wines.

This one, made with a suite of different apples, feijoas and a couple of types of quince is perfumed with tropical fruit, tangy and lightly sparkling. At way lower alcohol than any equivalent wine, this is the refreshing mid-afternoon party-starter you need.