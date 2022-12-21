Why you can't find orange Frujus in dairies this summer

Orange Rush Frujus will not be available in dairies this summer.

When Stuff phoned Tip Top head Ben Schurr with a question about orange Frujus, he first uttered an expletive.

The staple Orange Rush flavour is the latest in a growing list of Tip Top casualties this summer, following the discontinuation of Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream in 2-litre tubs, as well as Pineapple Lump bars and Jelly Tip Trumpets.

Like those, Orange Rush Frujus have been nixed, at least temporarily, to make way for a newer flavour, in this case Mango.

Orange Rush would continue to be available in multipacks at supermarkets, where Schurr said it was the top-selling flavour.

But orange was a less popular flavour of Fruju as single sticks sold in dairy freezers, to the point where Schurr said some “don’t stock it or haven’t stocked it for a while”.

In dairies, he explained, “there’s not much (freezer) space, so if we bring out a new flavour we have to take out another flavour. Mango has taken the place of orange for this summer.”

The Mango Fruju was released late last summer, but its availability was limited due to issues with mango supply chains, but had proved popular where customers could get it.

This year mango supply was better so the ice blocks could be made more widely available.

Mango deserved a place in the sun, Schurr said. “Literally.”

Mango ice blocks are not available in multipacks.

Supplied Mango Frujus, only available as single sticks, will replace Orange Rush in dairies for the timebeing.

Single Orange Rush sticks had not been permanently discontinued. While they wouldn’t be available until at least next spring, there was “a strong chance” they would return.

“With all the pressures from Covid and supply chain pressures at the moment it’s really hard to have a broader product range,” said Schurr. “Once things return more to normal then it becomes easier to be a bit more flexible.”

Tip Top expected to sell over 10 million Fruju sticks over the summer period.