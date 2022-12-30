Can't get eggs? The solution could be something you usually tip down the sink

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

Can’t get eggs?

Don’t panic because there are some cheaper alternatives that will ensure pavlova still graces the dining table and scrambled eggs combat the hangover.

You just have to be a little clever, according to long time vegan baker Phillipa Stephenson.

The owner of Tart Bakery has been wowing Aucklanders with her vegan cakes and pastries for a decade and let Stuff in on a few of her secrets for egg replacements.

From meringues to brioche, Stephenson has no issue whipping up delectable baking without eggs.

It’s all thanks to cans of chickpeas.

For as little as $1.45 a tin, many recipes can be made by using the brine, which has been infused with protein from the chickpeas.

“I don’t use anything else.”

David Alexander/Stuff Scrambled tofu is a go too for many vegan chefs.

Called aquafaba, the brine mimics the protein and water content of an egg, but it’s important to buy the freshest cans available, according to Stephenson.

To ensure the aquafaba gives the same results, Stephenson advises reducing the brine slightly in a pot on the stove.

“And then it behaves exactly like the protein from an egg except it’s from a plant-based source.”

For the right quantities in each baking recipe, Stephenson suggests using the Internet to source tried and tested recipes.

As little as six tablespoons of aquafaba can make a pavlova.

Stephenson has no problem using the brine and makes dozens of cakes, meringues and pastries a week with the simple substitute.

Using aquafaba can prove a lot cheaper particularly if using the chickpeas in a second recipe like hummus, she says.

Supplied The brine in a humble can of chickpeas can be a cheap egg replacement.

For scrambled eggs or the filling for a quiché, Stephenson recommends using silky tofu, to which she adds turmeric to give it the colour of egg – along with salt and pepper for flavour.

“It’s not exactly like an egg, but it’s protein rich and delicious.”

The brine can be frozen, which Stephenson does by putting in ice cube trays.

She recommends researching new products arriving on the market, which make substituting egg simple including Pancegg (potato protein with the starch removed).

Adding water makes the protein usable as an egg replacement gram for gram, Stephenson said.

Supplied Aaron Brunet is a big fan of scrambled tofu on his tacos.

Overall Stephenson hopes the egg shortages drive more consumers towards plant-based alternatives and says there are many benefits to changing, including not having to worry about illnesses from raw or uncooked eggs such as salmonella.

Masterchef 2013 winner and plant-based diet advocate Aaron Brunet says he’s a big fan of scrambled tofu which he loves to serve in a breakfast taco from the Mexi Corner food van he and his daughter operate in Kerikeri.

The secret to Brunet’s substitute is to use black salt – a kiln-fired rock salt with a sulphurous, pungent smell not too dissimilar to the flavour of egg.

Unlike Stephenson, Brunet likes to use both a firm and silken tofu in his scrambled egg to give it a similar texture.

Abigail Dougherty Aaron Brunet has found many cakes don’t need eggs at all.

When baking, Brunet has found many cakes can be made without eggs, but if required he grinds up chia seeds to bind the cake and adds mashed bananas for moisture.

He’s found fruit and carrot cakes have not needed a replacement, but suggests using aqafaba if making a sponge cake.

Both the egg shortage and the change in how chickens are housed is a positive all round, Brunet said.

But if tofu and aquafaba isn’t your thing, there are egg replacements on the market including Orgran gluten free no egg replacer, which can be bought from all supermarkets for about $5.60 for 200 grams.

And if you can’t live without your egg fix, you can try some specialist shops who sell whole egg powder for around $10 for 200 gms.